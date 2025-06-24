403
KFAS, KPC Sign Mou To Support Research, Technology Projects In Oil Sector
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 24 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to enhance mutual cooperation through supporting specialized research projects addressing technical and technological challenges facing the oil and gas sector in the State of Kuwait.
In a press statement, KFAS stated that this cooperation comes within joint efforts to accelerate technological advancement and strengthen research activities in Kuwait. (end)
