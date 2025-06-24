MENAFN - PR Newswire)a $1M+ renovation to the building's façade was approved by the Craig Ranch Community Association with construction set to begin this summer as part of a substantial on-going building update campaign that began with lobby furniture and design updates, landscaping updates, and corridor painting;a substantial vascular medical treatment center will open its first branch in McKinney, Texas at McKinney Corporate Center I, occupying over 13,000 square feet in the coming months;a landmark McKinney-based child and family education and advocacy group's headquarters will relocate into the building this fall, growing into over 22,000 square feet;the annual CJ Cup Byron Nelson events at McKinney Corporate Center I welcomed thousands of visitors to the building again in 2025 with:a unique evening happy hour with celebrity professional golfer and broadcaster Colt Knost engaging professional tour golf caddies in an entertaining discussion for commercial real estate brokers in the available-for-lease, state-of-the-art 42,000 square foot 3rd floor,a two-day broker hospitality outpost including snacks, clean restrooms, tours of available plug-and-play suites in the building, and complimentary transportation to the tournament's front gate,designated free parking for commercial real estate brokers,and ride share dropoff/pickup and convenient paid parking for tournament patrons at the building.

McKinney Corporate Center I Boasts Major Growth, New Tenants & $1M+ Upgrade

"We are pleased to mark such unique momentum at McKinney Corporate Center I. Welcoming and creating a great workplace for dynamic new corporate, medical, and landmark community tenants is part of our mission for our investors, current tenants, and the McKinney community. Our ability to deliver for them as corporate partners will be enhanced by the upcoming refreshed building complete with a more updated, modern curb-appeal. Perhaps the best way to mark our team's pride to be known as one of McKinney's most important corporate addresses is the role we are honored to play each year with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament for our tenants, commercial real estate brokers, and community patrons," said Jay L. Post, Managing Partner of Orangestar Properties.

Façade Renovation/Update

The Craig Ranch Community Association approved a modern façade for the McKinney Corporate Center I building on March 26, 2025. The new look will feature gray and dark tones with modern stone accents. The owners, Eagle Tree Partners, say this reflects their commitment to providing high-quality spaces for their tenants.

Stridecare Lease

Stridecare identified an unmet need for high-quality healthcare in McKinney, Texas. Recognizing the suitability of McKinney Corporate Center's infrastructure, they chose to redevelop a vacant 13,147 square-foot space on the first floor for their new ambulatory surgical center (ASC). To meet Texas ASC regulations, the building owner is contributing to the construction of a dedicated, covered entrance on the building's north side, featuring a porte cochere. This new entrance, combined with the building's advantageous location, enables Stridecare's ASC without impacting existing or future tenants. The facility will offer both surgical and clinical services conveniently located near the building's lobby. Shop Companies' David Sacher represented Stridecare in this transaction, while Jeff Wood of JLL represented the building owner, Eagle Tree Partners - McKinney.

The Kid Connection Lease

The Kid Connection, a McKinney, Texas-based organization dedicated to a mission of empowering and supporting the needs of today's youth and their families. Alex Flores (Vice President) and Meredith Pogue (Associate) of TIG Real Estate Services, Inc. represented The Kid Connection in the real estate transaction. Jeff Wood of JLL represented the landlord, Eagle Tree Partners - McKinney.

About McKinney Corporate Center I

Built in 2014 with incredible TPC Craig Ranch golf course and driving range views, McKinney Corporate Center I, a 3-story multi-tenant Class A office property located in the master-planned 2,000-acre Craig Ranch development north of Dallas in McKinney, Texas contains approximately 120,234 rentable square feet. Behringer and Orangestar, since acquiring the building in July 2021, have positioned the building with tenants and the greater Allen/McKinney submarket as the right combination of location, visibility, amenities, and value within this fast-growing section of the Metroplex. Adjacent to State Highway 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway with a parking ratio of 7.5:1,000 square feet, the property's diverse tenant base includes companies from industries representing commercial building supplies, vascular medical care, home health care, childhood education and advocacy, and executive suites, among others.

To inquire about McKinney Corporate Center I leasing options or for further details on the project milestones, contact Jason Mattox, Behringer's Chief Operating Officer and Principal, via phone at +1 (469) 341-2360 or email at [email protected] .

About Behringer

Behringer specializes in private commercial real estate in Texas. Through various proprietary investment programs, the company has raised over $6 billion in investor capital and acquired $11 billion in assets across 10 countries, covering all major commercial real estate asset classes. Our experienced team combines an institutional approach with entrepreneurial agility, navigating multiple market cycles. With a diverse portfolio and a proven track record, Behringer remains committed to investing with integrity for our partners and family. For more information about Behringer please visit behringerinvestments.

About Orangestar

Over the span of 7 decades, Orangestar and its family of companies have been active investors in office, retail, and multifamily properties across the United States. Since the 1980s, Orangestar executives have led the successful development and disposition of various types of residential and commercial properties, including office buildings and shopping centers, across California, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Orangestar's corporate headquarters are in Dallas (Plano), Texas.

Media Contact: Jason Mattox, COO/Principal at Behringer at +1 (469) 341 - 2360 or [email protected]

SOURCE Orangestar Property Advisors and Investors