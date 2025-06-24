How Women Invest Celebrates Early Wins From First Fund

Three Portfolio Company Exits Deliver Over 2x Return, Defying VC Downturn Trends

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of the venture capital world has faced turbulence and declining returns, How Women Invest is charting a different course, proving that investing in women isn't just the right thing to do, it's also the smart thing.

Launched in 2020, How Women Invest's inaugural fund has already achieved exits with return multiples. The exited companies, Gaiascope , Long Gam , and Hitch , underscore the strength of investing in female-led innovation, even in a challenging VC climate where many portfolio companies are struggling or shutting down.

"This exit is a powerful example of what happens when women invest in women-with both capital and conviction. As a Founding LP of How Women Invest and the CEO of Hitch, I experienced how this fund is redefining venture: backing bold missions, creating real value, and proving that purpose and profit can grow together," says Heather Jerrehian, Investor, Tech Executive, and Author of Sail to Scale.

Lauren Kuntz, CEO and Co-founder of Gaiascope, Inc shared, "From the first meeting with How Women Invest, it was clear this group was unlike any other-they sincerely understood what we did, wanted us to succeed, and were willing to roll up their sleeves with whatever support we needed. The network within How Women Invest is unparalleled and we leaned heavily on their experience to help us through the challenges that are start-up life. A lot of investors promise support, but How Women Invest is one of the few that actually delivers: the women in this network have actually been there, done that, and know what you're going through. They provide advice that comes from a depth of experience and empathy, and for us it was integral to our growth and ultimately successful exit."

While industry headlines have spotlighted mass layoffs and tech valuation freefalls, How Women Invest's focus on diverse, capital-efficient, and impact-driven startups is paying off. These exits validate what research has shown for years: women-led companies deliver. In fact, women-run businesses generate twice as much revenue per dollar invested compared to male-run firms (BCG) .

How Women Invest exclusively backs women-founded and women-led companies, building a portfolio that reflects the kind of leadership the future demands, visionary, inclusive, and resilient.

"These exits aren't lucky breaks, they're proof points," said Julie Castro Abrams, CEO of How Women Lead and Managing Partner of How Women Invest. "When women control capital and invest in other women, the data and the returns, speak for themselves."

How Women Invest's focus to identify visionary female founders, provide them with smart capital and a powerful network, and deliver strong returns while rewriting the future of venture, remains steadfast, with a clear path forward and growing momentum behind its powerful mission.

