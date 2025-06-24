Brianne Howey Headlines Ulike's Endless Summer Pop-Up In Santa Monica

The brand that facilitated Brianne Howey's appearance at the pop-up is Ulike. Also committed to boosting self-confidence, Ulike aims to make skincare treatments more accessible and affordable with its at-home hair removal, skin improvement, and blemish-removing devices.

The event spotlighted Ulike's newest innovation, the Air 10 IPL hair removal device, which promises nearly pain-free salon-grade results at home, thanks to its Sapphire Ice cooling technology. With under 10-minute full body sessions, it boasts a 96% reduction in hair density in just 2 weeks. Calling it her "current summer must-have for at-home skincare," Howey praised its ability to deliver real results with minimal effort.

Also featured at the event was Ulike's unique new addition to facial skincare, the ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask. Featuring 272 LED lights, this mask is designed to target acne, rejuvenate dull skin, reduce wrinkles, and promote a radiant appearance.

The pop-up featured an immersive, multi-sensory journey, blending art, technology, and beauty. Attendees explored themed zones that symbolically took them from body insecurity toward a celebration of personal growth and freedom. Attractions included an ice tunnel, a product experience zone for hands-on demos of Ulike's products, and a free consultation with the company's in-house doctors.

The collaboration with ultimate style icon Brianne Howey marks a bold move by Ulike to connect with younger, beauty-conscious audiences who value both innovation and empowerment. With Howey's growing influence in the lifestyle and beauty space, her presence added star power to Ulike's expanding product lineup.

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to create luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective at-home skincare solutions. The brand is known for its FDA-cleared, dermatologist-recommended IPL and LED beauty devices, designed to deliver professional-grade results from home. With over 7 million units sold across 17 countries, Ulike continues to lead in innovation, investing heavily in research to provide cutting-edge beauty-tech solutions.

