Acansa Investment Management Group Appoints Sam Gallo As Chief Global Strategist

ATLANTA, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acansa Investment Management Group, LLC a global leader in customized investment services for nonprofit endowments, foundations, and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Gallo as its Chief Global Strategist .

In his new role, Gallo will track global macro trends and advise clients on customized asset allocations and investment strategies. He will also serve on Acansa's investment committee, oversee due diligence and the selection of external managers and financial products, lead client engagements, and assist in business development.

"I wanted to join Acansa because of the team's unique experience; many of us are former CIOs of large institutions," said Sam Gallo, Chief Global Strategist of Acansa . "This kind of team assembly only exists at Acansa, and the value we can provide clients, because of our expertise, is unmatched."

"Sam is a seasoned and versatile investor who has successfully built, turned around, and grown investment programs for institutions," said Mary Cahill, CEO and CIO of Acansa and former CIO of Emory University . "His hands-on experience and proven track record of performance will be a strong asset to our clients and our firm."

Steven Sandler, Senior Managing Director and Partner at Acansa , added, "We're excited to welcome Sam to our team. Our clients seek partners with decades of practical, applied, and field-tested investment and asset management implementation experience. As a former CIO and active, successful investor, Sam brings precisely that."

Gallo brings over 25 years of investment experience to Acansa. He previously served as Chief Investment Officer of the University System of Maryland Foundation, where he more than doubled assets, consistently delivered outperformance with ongoing top-decile risk-adjusted results, and built a high-performing investment team and office. In 2022, he earned Institutional Investor's Endowment of the Year Award. His extensive background also includes senior management roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ennis Knupp & Associates, and senior positions at a hedge fund and proprietary trading group. Gallo began his career in private equity valuation at Arthur Andersen, LLP.

Gallo holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago and degrees with high honors in accounting and finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a licensed CPA and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Charterholder.

SOURCE Acansa Investment Management Group, LLC

