U.S. News & World Report CEO Eric Gertler Recognized As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News & World Report, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Gertler was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact.

"I am honored and humbled to be named an Entrepreneur of the Year in a region where U.S. News began its legacy of trusted, objective journalism holding power to account," said Gertler. "The transformation of U.S. News has been a remarkable journey, and I am extraordinarily proud of what we as a team have accomplished. As a 90-year-old media company, we are constantly reinventing our business model and this recognition is a true validation of some of our team's most ambitious strategies and the successful execution of those plans."

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

As a Mid-Atlantic award winner, Gertler is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at EY US's Strategic Growth Forum ® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNew each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy .

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

