PRECIOUS METAL CLAD WIRE FORMULATED FOR AEROSPACE REQUIREMENTS
Incorporating a gold, silver, palladium or platinum exterior layer, Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire Products' internal layers can include copper, Inconel®, Kovar®, nickel-iron, niobium, Nitinol®, molybdenum, stainless steel, tantalum, and titanium. Wire is offered in sizes from 0.004" to 0.060" O.D. with claddings from 14% to 38% by weight, and 4.5 to 55 microns, depending upon dia. and the ribbon can be up to 1" wide.
Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire Products are priced typically 10X less expensive than solid precious metal products.
For more information contact:
Anomet Products
Robert F. Gallant, Marketing
830 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545 U.S.A.
(508) 842-3069 FAX (508) 842-0847
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Anomet Products
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment