The Second WPA Heyball U19 World Championship Hosted In Gold Coast, Fueling Olympic Dream

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLD COAST, Australia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liber Win & JOY Cup" WPA Heyball U19 World Championship commenced today under the sun in Gold Coast. This landmark event brings together 56 young players from 20 nations, including Australia, Canada, and South Africa, to compete on the arena.









More than just a youth tournament, it represents a significant stride in globalizing Heyball, a sport born in China, and plants seeds for its future growth over the next decades. Dignitaries present included the WPA Secretary Grieta Steenkamp, WPA Youth Director Olav Skrudland, WPA Sports Director Jorgen Sandman, Liber Win Group International Trade Director Fu Tingting, and JOY Billiards Founder & CEO Qiao Yuanxu.

Heyball, with its unique rules and appeal, has captivated enthusiasts worldwide. As diverse young talents converge at the table, the sport transcends national boundaries, becoming a "shared sporting language" connecting cultures. "The passion for billiards among global youth is growing at an unprecedented rate," stated Qiao Yuanxu during the opening. "JOY Billiards is committed to building a truly global, inclusive event system across all six continents, for all ages and genders, with one clear goal: to see Heyball shine under the Brisbane Olympic flame in 2032!"

This championship is a cornerstone of JOY Billiards' strategic partnership with the WPA, initiated in 2024 with over $6 million in funding to develop a worldwide tournament structure. It serves as the premier WPA-certified youth event and a vital "proving ground" for Heyball's Olympic ambitions.

This global vision is gaining international traction. WPA Sports Director Jorgen Sandman affirmed: "The WPA supports Heyball's Olympic dream. Its rapid growth, cultural value, and development potential align perfectly with the Olympic spirit. The flourishing youth scene is proof of its widening recognition and popularity."

Sustaining any sport requires nurturing talent. For Heyball, youth tournaments are not just competitive platforms; they are the foundation of a pyramid talent system and the "spark" for future cultural dissemination. Further fueling this, a domestic Heyball Junior Open will be held in China this July, offering a pathway for aspiring athletes.

Following the ceremonial break shot by officials, the event officially began. From June 20th to 24th, Gold Coast will resonate with the spirit of youthful Heyball competition, marking the exciting start of a new chapter for the sport on the world stage.

