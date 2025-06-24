CS Diagnostics Corp. To Present At The Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 26Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX), based in Germany and USA and focused on innovation in Healthcare, today announced that Thomas Fahrhoefer, Chairman of the Group, and Mohammad Essayed, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on June 26th, 2025

DATE : June 26th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 27th to July 1st

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Floated 19 million shares on August 23, 2024.

Uplifted to OTCQB on November 1, 2024

Submitted FDA application for CS-Protect Hydrogel on March 12, 2025 MEDUSA evaluated at USD 513 million on April 22, 2025

About CS Diagnostics Corp.

CS Diagnostic Corp. is a global healthcare innovation company committed to advancing medical diagnostics through innovation and precision technology. With a strong foundation in research and a global vision, the company delivers cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its flagship products, CS - Protect Hydrogel and MEDUSA are designed to meet critical unmet needs in patient care and environmental protection.

