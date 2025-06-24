Plant-Based Milk Market To Surpass $35.22 Billion By 2032 At 7.4% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|EU Green Deal & Sustainability Mandates
|
|Technological Advancements in Plant-Based Milk Production
|
|Celebrity & Influencer-Led Plant-Based Campaigns
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in the plant-based milk market research report
- Califia Farms, LLC Danone S.A. Elmhurst Milked Direct, LLC The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Ripple Foods, PBC SunOpta Inc. Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC Blue Diamond Growers Dohler GmbH Oatly AB Horizon Organic Daiya Foods Inc.
Key Developments
In June 2025, Giraf officially launched its macadamia milk in the United Kingdom, offering foodservice operators and retailers a smooth, flavorful dairy-free alternative.
In February 2024, Califia Farms officially launched Califia Farms Complete, a refrigerated plant-based milk designed to be nutritionally comparable to dairy.
Market Segmentation:
Product Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Almond Milk Oat Milk Soy Milk Coconut Milk Rice Milk Others
Nature Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Organic Conventional
Flavor Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Unflavored Flavored
Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Offline Online Others
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
