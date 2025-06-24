Jane Hartley Elected Board Chair Of The Carnegie Endowment For International Peace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A former diplomat with a long history in the public and private sectors, Ambassador Hartley will serve as chair of the Carnegie Endowment's Board of Trustees.

Washington, DC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace announced that Jane D. Hartley will be the new chair of the board, following her recent election. Hartley succeeds Catherine James Paglia, who served as board chair from 2023 to 2025.

Hartley served as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from 2022 to 2025. During her tenure, the United Kingdom underwent a period of great volatility with four different prime ministers. It was also marked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of HM King Charles III.

She was ambassador to both the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco from 2014 to 2017. She was awarded the Legion of Honor by the president of France for her work against terrorism.

Hartley was Chief Executive Officer of Observatory Group, an international economic and political advisory firm. Before founding the Observatory Group, she was Chief Executive Officer of the G7 Group, a premier research firm providing macroeconomic and political analysis to global clients.

Hartley served as a member of the Visiting Committee of the Kennedy School at Harvard University, as well as the Executive Committee of the Kennedy School. She was chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sesame Workshop (which produces Sesame Street) and was on the Board of Directors of Memorial Sloan Kettering. Hartley was a member of the board of Heidrick & Struggles and a presidential appointee to the Board of Directors of the Corporation for National and Community Service. She also held executive positions in the media industry and served at the White House during Jimmy Carter's presidency.

“It's an honor to step into the role as Carnegie's board chair, following Cathy's successful tenure,” said Hartley .“As a diplomat and a former Carnegie board member, I've seen the power of thoughtful, independent research to shape smarter policy, bridge divides, and seek long-term peace. With rising geopolitical tensions and emerging governance challenges, I look forward to working with the president, the board, and the team in supporting Carnegie's mission at this critical moment.”

“Carnegie benefits immensely from the leadership, expertise, and generosity of our board. At such a critical time for the world, I'm grateful to both Cathy Paglia and Jane Hartley for bringing their talents, vision, and energy to the work of advancing our mission,” said Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment .“I thank Cathy for her passionate and generous support of Carnegie as board chair, which has made us a stronger and more resilient global institution. Jane has been a trusted member of the Carnegie Board of Trustees, and her deep public and private sector experience will be invaluable in guiding Carnegie through the years to come.”

“Serving as board chair only deepened my admiration for Carnegie's mission and the extraordinary work of its scholars,” said Paglia .“Whether addressing regional security challenges, threats to democracy, or a renewed risk of nuclear disaster, Carnegie's research and global presence brings clarity and understanding to complex issues. It has been a privilege to help steward an institution like Carnegie, and I'm confident that Jane's experience will only enhance Carnegie's work as she takes on the role of board chair.”

Paglia's tenure on the board spanned sixteen years and three Carnegie presidents, throughout which she was a strong supporter of the organization's mission. Before her time as board chair, she served as chair of the Development Committee, playing a pivotal role in ensuring Carnegie had the necessary resources to support its mission and helping it navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also helped Carnegie evolve its global presence in a changing world. Paglia was instrumental in supporting Carnegie and its scholars in the opening of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin after the Carnegie Moscow Center closed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In 2017, with Paglia's generosity, Carnegie established the James Family Chair; Andrew S. Weiss, vice president for studies for Russia and Eurasia, is the inaugural holder of the position.

