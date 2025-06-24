ALM Cars Announces Major Inventory Expansion, Becoming The Largest Automotive Retailer In The Southeast

ALM Cars grows its inventory to over 6,000 new and used vehicles.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALM Cars is proud to announce a major expansion of its vehicle inventory, now offering over 6,000 new and pre-owned vehicles and solidifying its position as the largest auto dealership inventory in the Southeastern United States.

For nearly two decades, ALM Cars has been recognized as a trusted source for pre-owned luxury vehicles in the Atlanta Metro area. With this expanded inventory, the dealership strengthens its commitment to delivering unparalleled variety, value, and customer service to car buyers across Georgia and beyond.

The expanded inventory includes a broad range of 2025 models from top manufacturers such as Hyundai , Kia, Nissan, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram. In addition, ALM continues to set the standard for pre-owned luxury, now offering a wider selection of BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Porsche, Toyota vehicles and more.

Whether shoppers seek budget-friendly options-many priced under $20,000-or a top-tier performance vehicle, ALM Cars delivers with inventory that meets every budget and lifestyle. Vehicles can be purchased in-store or 100% online, with free delivery within Georgia and personalized shipping options for out-of-state buyers.

“Expanding the inventory at ALM Cars is about more than just numbers-it's about giving every customer the power of choice and the confidence of quality,” said a spokesperson for ALM Cars.“The companies mission remains to serve our community with vehicles they can rely on and an experience they'll remember.”

To further enhance customer confidence, ALM Cars recently introduced a 5-day/300-mile vehicle exchange policy, demonstrating the dealership's dedication to satisfaction and transparency. With thousands of 5-star customer reviews and industry accolades such as the CarGurus Top Rated Dealer and Cars Customer Satisfaction Award, ALM Cars continues to lead the region in service and selection.

With multiple locations throughout Metro Atlanta as well as South and North Carolina, ALM Cars has built a reputation as the Southeast's premier automotive retailer. Known for quality, integrity, and innovation in the car-buying experience, ALM remains the dealership of choice for thousands across the region.

For more information, visit or contact your nearest ALM Cars location.

Robert Watkins

ALM Automotive Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.