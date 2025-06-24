Recruitment Racket Using 'Job Hai' App Busted In Delhi Police Recover 100 Resumes, Aadhaar Cards
The racket, running under the name 'Treasure Find Solution,' has so far defrauded victims of thousands of rupees through a fake job App and false promises.
The case came to light after a 19-year-old youth from Bhola Nath Nagar was lured by a YouTube advertisement promoting a job search App called 'Job Hai.'
After applying for a cashier's position, he was contacted by a man posing as HR Kamal, who invited him for a walk-in interview at Nirman Vihar.
Over the next ten days, the victim was conned out of Rs 9,000 under the pretext of registration, verification, and processing fees. When he refused to pay further, the fraudsters blocked him.
Following the victim's complaint, Cyber Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation under SHO Inspector Vijay Kumar and ACP Gurdev Singh.
Using mobile forensics and technical surveillance, the team identified the main accused as Rahul, 30, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana. He and his wife Seema operated the fake placement agency from a rented office in Nirman Vihar.
While Rahul has been arrested, Seema remains absconding. Raids in Noida and Delhi led to the recovery of over 100 resumes, Aadhaar cards, fake service agreement papers, and a company stamp from the closed office.
Rahul, who has allegedly been running fraudulent job operations since 2011, used multiple bank accounts and phone numbers to siphon money from victims. Police have appealed to the public to verify all job offers before making any payments.
"Shahdara Delhi Police urges all citizens to remain vigilant against online job frauds. Always verify the authenticity of job offers, recruitment agencies, and payment demands. Do not transfer money on unverified links or QR codes. In case of suspicious activity, contact the Cyber Police Helpline (1930) or lodge a complaint at ", the Delhi Police said in a statement.
