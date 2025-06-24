Six Held Within 24 Hours For Rs 4 Crore Jewellery Heist In Bokaro
The robbery, which took place around 6 P.M. on Monday at the Aastha Jewellers showroom located on Chas Bypass Road in Bokaro city, saw the gang flee with gold ornaments worth an estimated Rs 4 crore and cash.
According to police, the criminals were on the run in a car when they were intercepted and nabbed by the Bihar STF following coordinated Intelligence inputs shared by the Bokaro Police.
A significant portion of the loot -- 23 gold rings, 6 mangalsutras, a gold bracelet, and Rs 13,820 in cash -- was recovered from them.
All the arrested individuals are residents of various districts in Bihar. They have been identified as Rahul Patel alias Diamond (Patna City), Roshan Singh (Bettiah), Nitesh Tiwari (Vaishali), Aditya Raj (Motihari), Prince Kumar, and Suman Musafir Hawari. All are aged between 22 and 25 years.
A Bokaro police team has departed for Patna to take custody of the accused.
According to the FIR filed by showroom owner Jitendra Kumar, he and his staff were inside the store when four armed men entered and held them at gunpoint. The assailants looted jewellery worth crores and Rs 60,000 in cash before fleeing the showroom. The entire incident lasted only seven minutes and was captured on CCTV.
As per the FIR, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, with accomplices waiting outside the showroom for support and coordination.
Soon after receiving the alert, Bokaro SP Harvinder Singh formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT worked in close coordination with police forces across Jharkhand and Bihar, quickly sharing footage and leads.
Police said the swift crackdown was made possible through interstate coordination, real-time surveillance, and ground-level Intelligence.
