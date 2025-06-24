403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Delays NATO's Defense Spending Escalation
(MENAFN) NATO countries have settled on postponing the timeline to enhance military expenditures to the level advocated by US President Donald Trump, due to resistance from Spain, according to a report by a news outlet on Monday.
Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the US-led defense alliance, had intended to gain consensus this week for a new declaration that would boost the military budget goal from the existing 2 percent of GDP to 3.5 percent.
This figure included an extra 1.5 percent to be used for broader security needs, such as infrastructure upgrades like bridge repairs to ease troop deployments.
According to individuals with insight into the discussions, the news outlet stated that the initial target date was deferred from 2032 to 2035.
Additionally, the phrasing of the pledge shifted from “we commit” to “allies commit,” following Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s public refusal to support the initiative.
Spain is one of the NATO states that has not yet fulfilled the 2 percent defense investment benchmark.
On Sunday afternoon, Sanchez declared that Spain would not follow the bloc’s updated aims and would instead raise its military expenditure to 2.1 percent of GDP – “nothing more, nothing less.”
Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the US-led defense alliance, had intended to gain consensus this week for a new declaration that would boost the military budget goal from the existing 2 percent of GDP to 3.5 percent.
This figure included an extra 1.5 percent to be used for broader security needs, such as infrastructure upgrades like bridge repairs to ease troop deployments.
According to individuals with insight into the discussions, the news outlet stated that the initial target date was deferred from 2032 to 2035.
Additionally, the phrasing of the pledge shifted from “we commit” to “allies commit,” following Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s public refusal to support the initiative.
Spain is one of the NATO states that has not yet fulfilled the 2 percent defense investment benchmark.
On Sunday afternoon, Sanchez declared that Spain would not follow the bloc’s updated aims and would instead raise its military expenditure to 2.1 percent of GDP – “nothing more, nothing less.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment