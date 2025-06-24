New York Times Bestselling Author And Leading Organizational Psychologist Adam Grant To Headline Bbcon 2025 Tech Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored to welcome Adam Grant to bbcon this year," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "As one of the world's most influential thinkers on leadership, motivation, and human potential, Adam brings a rare blend of insight, research, and inspiration. Our global community of changemakers will gain invaluable perspectives from his work, and I'm thrilled for attendees to experience his transformative ideas firsthand."

Grant is a renowned organizational psychologist, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Wharton's top-rated professor for seven consecutive years. He explores motivation, generosity, and the science of rethinking. His six bestselling books have sold millions of copies in 45 languages. Grant hosts the TED podcasts Re:Thinking and WorkLife, with over 90 million downloads, and his TED talks have garnered more than 35 million views. A trusted advisor to organizations like Google, the NBA, and the Gates Foundation, he also writes for the New York Times and serves on the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Board. With over 10 million social media followers, Grant continues to shape the future of work and leadership through his research, teaching, and public engagement.

This year's bbcon event will welcome thousands of Blackbaud users and those interested in learning more about how to use Blackbaud's software to fuel their social impact. Attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their skills, make valuable connections across Blackbaud's customer community, and hear from Blackbaud leaders on what's coming next in innovation. In addition, bbcon's full session lineup is now available , with 100+ powerhouse sessions led by industry experts and Blackbaud leaders, as well as preconference workshops for product training and developers of all levels.

Get more information and register at bbconference . Early bird pricing ends July 8. A free, virtual pass is also available.

