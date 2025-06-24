Citadel Credit Union Announces First Philadelphia Branch, A Space For Banking, Learning, And Community

The branch, which will mark Citadel's 25th location, is one of several Citadel has committed to open in Philadelphia as part of an investment that extends well beyond a physical presence, reflecting a long-term commitment to economic equity and inclusive growth across the entire city.

"We're not just opening doors to a new branch; we're opening doors to opportunity," said Bill Brown, CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "This space is designed for people, not just transactions. Whether someone is starting a business, buying a home, or just looking to learn more about money, we want to support them in their journey."

Philadelphia's City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. added:

"I welcome Citadel Credit Union to our community and commend their commitment to delivering services and investments where they're most needed. Overbrook Park is a proud, working-class neighborhood with strong civic pride, vibrant commercial corridors, and a high degree of homeownership. There is a lot to like here-and a lot of opportunity. This new branch, and especially the community space, reflects a thoughtful approach to neighborhood engagement and financial empowerment. I look forward to seeing Citadel become not just a service provider, but a good neighbor."

A Broader Commitment to Philadelphia

While the branch is set to open in early 2026, Citadel is already active in Philadelphia, partnering with local organizations to deliver financial education, support affordable housing, and small business development. Nearly 15,000 of our members live, work, or worship in the city, and we're committed to growing alongside them.

Advancing Financial Education & Literacy



Workforce re-entry financial literacy through First Step Staffing

Continued financial education with Women's Opportunities Resource Center (WORC)

Youth financial education via an upcoming collaboration with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Homebuying workshops with variety of organizations throughout the City of Philadelphia

Supporting Housing & Small Business



$7,500 donation to Affordable Housing Centers in Philadelphia

Collaborative planning with the Urban Affairs Coalition, Urban League of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation

Workshops with SEPTA's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program Continued support for women- and minority-owned businesses through WORC

Philanthropic & Community Engagement



$2.1 million raised since 2019 as Presenting Sponsor of CHOP's Parkway Run & Walk

$100,000 4-year commitment to Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, with Chief Lending Officer Michael Desimone serving on its board

Sponsorships including One House at a Time's Bed for Kids program, Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, ACHIEVEability, and the Juneteenth Parade Empowering Partner sponsorship of the Juneteenth Parade

"Rebuilding Together is proud to welcome Michael Desimone to our board, and we're grateful to Citadel for its investment in our mission," said Stefanie Seldin, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia. "This partnership will help us reach more families and preserve more homes in neighborhoods that need support the most."

A Branch Designed for More Than Banking

The upcoming branch in Overbrook Park will be a full-service financial center with personal and business banking, mortgage lending services, and financial counseling. At the heart of the branch will be a community space. The onsite community room will be available at no cost to local nonprofits, neighborhood groups, and Citadel partners, supporting meetings, workshops, and events that strengthen community bonds.

"This space is a physical promise that we're here to serve the community, not just as a financial institution, but as a partner," said Claudia Hellebush, Chairwoman of Citadel's Board. "It's a place where people can come to learn, grow, and access the tools they need to achieve financial strength, and we're committed to growing alongside the communities we serve."

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 270,000 members. At $6.4 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking .

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union