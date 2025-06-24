The Mclain Law Fund For Future Defenders Announces 2025 Scholarship Opportunity For Aspiring Criminal Defense Attorneys
DALLAS, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McLain Law Fund for Future Defenders has opened the 2025 application period for their annual $5,000 scholarship to support the next generation of criminal defense attorneys.
"Criminal defense attorneys are the tip of the spear in the battle to protect our liberty and due process," said Patrick J. McLain, founder of the Law Office of Patrick J McLain PLLC. "Through this scholarship, we support students who share our passion for justice and who will go on to defend the rights protected in the U.S. Constitution."
Eligibility Requirements:
-
Must be enrolled in a law program at an accredited Texas university or college
Mid-career professionals entering part-time studies leading to a JD are welcome to apply
Must submit proof of academic enrollment or acceptance at the time of application
Essay Submission Required:
Applicants must submit a 500–800 word essay responding to the following three questions:
What inspires you to pursue a career in law?
How would you use the $5,000 scholarship?
Deadline to Apply: 2 August 2025
Apply here:
About The Law Office of Patrick J. McLain, PLLC
The Law Firm of Patrick J. McLain, PLLC, is known for its aggressive, principled defense of clients. Founded by a former U.S. Marine Corps judge advocate and federal prosecutor, Attorney Patrick J. McLain brings decades of courtroom experience and a dedication to upholding the principles of the U.S. Constitution. He and his legal team founded this scholarship as a way to empower aspiring defenders who will carry forward the torch of liberty and justice for all.
The scholarship aims to nurture future leaders in criminal law. Last year's inaugural winner, DaMazia Gaines, stood out among dozens of applicants for her commitment to legal excellence and public service. On being awarded the scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year, Ms. Gaines wrote, "This scholarship has reignited the fire within me, giving me the strength to keep pushing forward each day."
For media inquiries or more information about the scholarship, please contact Hannah Jorgenson at [email protected] .
