Assisted Living Locators Launches Monthly All About Alzheimer's Podcast Series

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators , a nationwide leader in senior placement and referral services, has launched its new monthly podcast series, All About Alzheimer's, hosted by Angelica Olea, vice president of operations. The podcast builds on the success of the organization's previous livestream series, continuing to provide families, caregivers, and individuals affected by Alzheimer's with trusted insights and practical guidance in a convenient, on-demand format.

Available on YouTube and the Assisted Living Locators website, each 30-minute episode will feature discussions with senior care experts and franchise owners, spotlighting innovative approaches and resources for dementia care. Episodes will also be shared on Assisted Living Locators' social media platforms to help reach and engage a broader audience.

The first two episodes focus on The Grand Baby Project, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with dementia through the therapeutic use of dementia dolls. The premiere episode, now live on YouTube, highlights how two Assisted Living Locators franchisees-Colleen McGuire of Buffalo, NY, and Traci Duff of Plano, TX-are serving as ambassadors for The Grand Baby Project in their communities. The second episode, scheduled for early July, will feature The Grand Baby Project founder Tonja Moon, who will share how the initiative honors her grandmother Ruby's journey with dementia.

"At Assisted Living Locators, we are proud to shine a light on inspiring programs like The Grand Baby Project that bring comfort and connection to individuals living with Alzheimer's," said Olea. "This podcast allows us to amplify the voices of caregivers and community advocates who are making a meaningful difference every day."

Assisted Living Locators, part of the Evive Brands family, offers a nationwide network of senior care advisors who provide free personalized guidance in finding the best options for in-home care, assisted living, and memory care, supporting families through every step of the senior care journey.

For more information or to listen to the podcast, visit the Assisted Living Locators YouTube channel at or . To be connected with a local Assisted Living Locators advisor, call 877-266-7788.

For more information on The Grand Baby Project, visit:

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

