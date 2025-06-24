New Televerde White Paper Shows How To Turn Vendors Into Growth Partners

"Inside Outsourcing" offers a practical framework to build trust, drive performance, and boost pipeline through outsourced partnerships.

PHOENIX, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde , a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today released a new white paper that redefines what successful outsourcing looks like. The "Inside Outsourcing: A Playbook for Building Trust, Performance, and Pipeline" white paper challenges outdated approaches and offers a practical roadmap to help businesses strengthen collaboration, improve ROI, and unlock the full potential of their external partners.

With leaner teams, tighter budgets, and pressure for faster results, outsourcing is more critical than ever. Too often, companies treat partners like vendors instead of teammates, leading to misalignment, missed targets, and wasted resources.

"Televerde has spent more than 30 years helping enterprise companies build high-performing outsourced teams that drive real revenue," said Vince Barsolo , CEO of Televerde. "We created this playbook because the rules of outsourcing have changed, and too many companies are still playing by the old ones. We want to help leaders avoid the missteps we've seen again and again, and instead, build partnerships that truly accelerate growth."

"Inside Outsourcing" outlines five essential enablers for success: strategic alignment, seamless integration, consistent feedback, continuous enablement, and shared purpose. Moreover, it demonstrates how simple adjustments to onboarding, communication, and internal alignment can have a measurable impact.

Whether an organization is outsourcing for the first time or seeking to maximize the value of an existing partnership, this guide will help transform vendors into value drivers.

This white paper provides a roadmap to:



Strengthen collaboration with outsourced teams.

Accelerate onboarding and performance.

Avoid common pitfalls that derail results. Drive pipeline and revenue, without adding headcount.

"Outsourcing shouldn't be a transactional handoff; it should be a strategic extension of your business," added Barsolo. "Choosing the right outsource partner isn't enough. How you enable them determines your success. When companies enable their partners with clarity, access, and trust, they don't just see better performance; they build momentum that compounds over time."

The white paper also includes a 90-day onboarding blueprint and a detailed case study featuring Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence , whose collaboration with Televerde generated more than $60 million in pipeline and a six-times return on investment. The case study highlights what becomes possible when outsourced teams are trusted, equipped, and fully embedded within internal sales operations.

For business leaders, sales and marketing executives, and procurement teams looking to improve program performance, this white paper provides a clear path to stronger outsourcing partnerships from day one.

Download the full white paper here .

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $14B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Broadcom, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here .

