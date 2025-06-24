ZIRCON CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE IN ELECTRONIC HAND TOOLS

Silicon Valley Company Marks Five Decades of Industry Leadership

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon, a Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that has provided years of precision with its electronic hand tools, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. From its humble beginnings around a family kitchen table to becoming a respected Silicon Valley technology company, Zircon has built a legacy of practical solutions that empower professionals and DIY enthusiasts worldwide.

Founded in 1975, Zircon transformed the home improvement industry with the introduction of the world's first electronic stud finder in 1980. This groundbreaking achievement established Zircon as a leader in the electronic hand tool category and laid the foundation for decades of technological advancements.

"Our 50th anniversary represents a significant milestone that reflects our commitment to precision, quality, and customer-focused solutions," said John Stauss, Chief Executive Officer of Zircon Corporation. "From day one, our philosophy has been simple: 'We make tools, not gadgets.' Unlike technology that becomes obsolete in a year, our tools stand the test of time, as reliable as a hammer, but with technological advantages that help our customers complete projects with confidence."

Zircon maintains a strong focus on research and development, with more than 80 global patents and registered designs.

After building the company independently for five decades, Zircon has become a key part of its parent company ZRCN Inc. that recently began trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "ZRCN," opening opportunities for expansion and growth while maintaining the core values that have defined its success.

Zircon's comprehensive product line includes StudSensorTM stud finders, MultiScannerTM wall scanners, SuperScan® advanced stud finders with Target Control® technology, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, Leak AlertTM water detectors, and Breaker ID circuit breaker finders. Zircon products are sold in small and big home improvement stores, independent hardware stores and online worldwide.

