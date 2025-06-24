B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In today's financial industry, a broker's website should not be just a landing page. More than 93% of online experiences begin with a search engine, and the site becomes the first point of contact with potential clients, playing a big role in building trust. However, many brokers still struggle with slow and expensive website development. This new service solves that, giving brokers a fast and reliable way to launch or upgrade their web presence.

"Launching a brokerage is already a complex process," says Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BROKER. "We faced the same challenge - building websites that are not just presentable, but scalable and deeply integrated with business tools. After seeing how WSA solved this for us, we decided to partner with them to offer the same high-quality solution to our clients."

Developed by UX/UI specialists taking into account the best practices of user experience, the websites are intuitive, visually appealing, and easy to use. Every detail adapts to the customer's brand, ensuring a consistent style across all devices.

Whether entering the market for the first time or rebranding, brokers now have a powerful new tool to align their web presence with the depth and quality of their backend stack.

Users can learn more and explore website examples at wsa .

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

Contact:

B2BROKER

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE B2BROKER