Ziebart Of Buffalo And Rochester Introduces Advanced Wax Undercoating Formula
The wax-based undercoating is Ziebart's most advanced product to date. Designed to remain soft and active over time, it won't crack or peel, doesn't trap moisture, and even works on vehicles that already have rust. The product migrates into hard-to-reach areas using capillary action, offering lasting protection that helps extend the life of your vehicle.
Why It Matters:
-
Longer-lasting rust protection for your vehicle
Cleaner, low-odor application
Proprietary application tools ensure precise coverage in vulnerable areas
Backed by a nationwide warranty and annual maintenance program
Made in the United States
"Ziebart is proud to offer a product that not only protects your car but also strengthens our economy by relying on U.S.-based manufacturing," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart . "It's about quality, dependability, and doing things the right way."
To find a Ziebart near you, visit . For more information on franchise opportunities with Ziebart, please visit /franchise-opportunities .
About Ziebart
Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .
