Ziebart Of Buffalo And Rochester Introduces Advanced Wax Undercoating Formula

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our region sees some of the worst road conditions in the country, from our heavy snowfalls to our scorching summers," said, the franchise ownership group of eight Ziebart locations in the Western New York area. "This new formula is engineered to handle those extreme conditions. It's more advanced, cleaner-looking, and better at penetrating tight spaces to stop rust in its tracks."

The wax-based undercoating is Ziebart's most advanced product to date. Designed to remain soft and active over time, it won't crack or peel, doesn't trap moisture, and even works on vehicles that already have rust. The product migrates into hard-to-reach areas using capillary action, offering lasting protection that helps extend the life of your vehicle.

Why It Matters:



Longer-lasting rust protection for your vehicle

Cleaner, low-odor application

Proprietary application tools ensure precise coverage in vulnerable areas

Backed by a nationwide warranty and annual maintenance program Made in the United States

"Ziebart is proud to offer a product that not only protects your car but also strengthens our economy by relying on U.S.-based manufacturing," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart . "It's about quality, dependability, and doing things the right way."

To find a Ziebart near you, visit

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. All Ziebart products and services are made and sourced in the United States. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit .

