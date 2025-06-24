ITF Group Celebrates 2025 Momentum With Multiple Industry And Workplace Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consistently recognized as a top workplace, a fastest-growing company, and for outstanding yearly performance, 8-time-award-wining ITF Group sets the standard for industry leadership

HAZELWOOD, Mo., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group today announced it has earned several major accolades in early 2025, including Project44 2025 Preferred Carrier, Top Carriers by CarrierSource, Top Full-Service Transportation Company by Logistics & Transportation Review, and #88 on the 150 Highest-Revenue Private Companies by St. Louis Business Journal. Additionally, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch awarded ITF Group with both 2nd Place in Midsize Business and Sam Burkhan, CEO, won the Midsize Business Leadership award . They also received two workplace honors: No. 2 Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal and Top Workplaces 2025 by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, highlighting its industry leadership and commitment to excellence.

A relentless focus on innovation, service quality, and employee satisfaction is what led ITF Group to set benchmarks across the logistics and transportation sector. Their forward-thinking approach, strong carrier relationships, and dedication to building a positive workplace culture have not only earned several industry accolades but also fostered long-term client partnerships.

“Recognition from these reputable awards is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation, service excellence, and creating a workplace where people thrive,” says Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group.“These awards reflect the high standards we set not just for ourselves, but for the entire logistics and transportation industry.”

ITF Group's award wins that highlight their industry leadership and culture include:



Preferred Carrier – Project44

Top Carriers (100–1,500 Trucks) – Carrier Source

Top Full-Service Transportation Company – Logistics & Transportation Review

No. 2 Best Places to Work – St. Louis Business Journal

Top Workplaces 2025 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch

#88 150 Highest-Revenue Private Companies – St. Louis Business Journal

2nd Place, Midsize Business – St. Louis Post-Dispatch Midsize Business Leadership: Sam Burkhan – St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ITF Group was also recently honored as the Regional Truckload Carrier of the Year in Uber Freight's 2024 Carrier Awards . This distinction is directly tied to ITF Group's innovative freight management strategies and unwavering vision of driving the future of logistics. Uber Freight conducts these annual awards to acknowledge outstanding carriers based on their service, operations, and innovation.

Looking ahead, ITF Group will continue its dedication to advancing the logistics industry, surpassing their goals, and defining the future of the field. These recognitions underscore ITF Group's commitment to providing outstanding service, cultivating strong partnerships, and maintaining ethical leadership throughout all its operations.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. From Full Truckload (FTL) and Less Than Truckload (LTL) services to warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding, we move freight with precision and purpose. Our tech-driven approach, high-performance fleet, and experienced team power seamless supply chain execution-so our customers can stay focused on growth. Whether it's across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

