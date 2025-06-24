SGLT-2 Inhibitors Market Expands With New Indications For CKD, Heart Failure & Pediatric Diabetes Datam Intelligence

SGLT-2 Inhibitors Market

SGLT-2 inhibitors market to hit $32.16B by 2033, fueled by rising diabetes, CKD & heart failure cases; USA & Japan drive regional growth.

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The SGLT-2 Inhibitors Market reached US$ 17.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily to US$ 32.16 billion by 2033, achieving a healthy CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2025-2033.This upward trend is being driven by the increasing global prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and heart failure conditions for which SGLT-2 inhibitors have shown strong therapeutic benefits. These medications, originally developed for glycemic control, have rapidly expanded their relevance in cardiometabolic care, offering notable reductions in cardiovascular and renal risk across diverse patient populations.To Download Sample Report:Market Dynamics & Growth DriversAs newer clinical data continues to validate the cardiovascular and renal protective effects of SGLT-2 inhibitors, the treatment paradigm is shifting from solely managing blood sugar levels to addressing broader systemic risks. Their ability to reduce heart failure hospitalizations, delay CKD progression, and lower overall mortality rates has placed SGLT-2 inhibitors at the center of updated treatment guidelines across global markets.Further contributing to market growth is the rising aging population, as older adults are at higher risk for the diseases these drugs help manage. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as poor diet and sedentary habits continue to increase Type 2 diabetes incidence, expanding the eligible patient pool for these therapies.Recent Developments:In June 2024, AstraZeneca announced that the U.S. FDA had approved Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to help improve glycaemic control in paediatric patients aged 10 and older with type 2 diabetes (T2D). Previously, Farxiga was approved in the U.S. for adults with T2D as an adjunct to diet and exercise to enhance glycaemic control.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America holds the largest share of the global SGLT-2 inhibitors market, led by the United States. High healthcare spending, rapid adoption of innovative therapies, and broad insurance coverage have supported this leadership position. However, despite strong clinical guidelines recommending SGLT-2 inhibitors, the U.S. still faces gaps in real-world utilization, with many eligible patients under prescribed due to cost barriers or slow adoption in primary care settings.EuropeEurope remains a mature and expanding market, with Germany, the U.K., and France leading regional growth. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues to support expanded indications, encouraging uptake beyond diabetes management into cardiovascular and renal care.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing market, thanks in part to increasing diabetes prevalence and the rapid aging of populations in countries like Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Japan in particular is a standout, with robust local manufacturing, multiple product launches, and wide clinician acceptance of SGLT-2 inhibitors for heart failure and CKD.Rest of the WorldEmerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East are also showing rising demand, though market penetration remains somewhat limited due to affordability challenges and access to advanced therapies.Competitive LandscapeBoehringer Ingelheim International GmbHJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc.AstraZeneca.Eli Lilly and Company.Pfizer Inc.Merck & Co., Inc.TheracosBio, LLCLexicon Pharmaceuticals, IncMarket Segmentation:By Drug Type: Bexagliflozin, Canagliflozin, Dapagliflozin, Empagliflozin, Ertugliflozin, Sotagliflozin.By Indication: Type-2 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart Failure.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaLatest News – USAIn the U.S., SGLT-2 inhibitors continue to gain ground not only as diabetes medications but as essential cardiovascular and kidney protective agents. Recent large-scale studies have shown that patients initiating therapy with SGLT-2 inhibitors experience rapid reductions in both all-cause mortality and hospitalizations for heart failure within weeks of starting treatment.However, the market still faces underutilization. Despite being recommended in American Diabetes Association (ADA) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) guidelines, only a modest percentage of eligible patients with heart failure or CKD are receiving these agents. Addressing this treatment gap through education and updated payer policies will be key to unlocking the full market potential.Another recent milestone is the FDA's pediatric approval of empagliflozin (Jardiance) and its combination version (Synjardy) for children aged 10 and up with Type 2 diabetes, opening up a new therapeutic avenue for younger patients struggling with obesity-related diabetes.In the pipeline, several generic versions of dapagliflozin have received FDA approval and could launch in the near future potentially increasing access through lower-cost options and reshaping the market landscape in the U.S.Latest News – JapanJapan remains one of the most innovative and dynamic markets for SGLT-2 inhibitors in Asia. Since 2014, Japanese companies have been highly active in launching domestically developed SGLT-2 inhibitors such as ipragliflozin, luseogliflozin, and tofogliflozin.In 2024, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma made headlines by introducing CANAGLU OD tablets the nation's first once-daily SGLT-2 tablet using sustainable biomass-plastic packaging. This reflects Japan's dual focus on pharmaceutical innovation and environmental responsibility.Additionally, Japan's SGLT-2 market has been bolstered by the widespread clinical use of these agents not just for diabetes, but for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) an area of growing need in the country's rapidly aging population.With domestic and global brands competing actively, the Japanese market continues to push forward with new combination therapies and expanded indications, maintaining its leadership position within the broader Asia-Pacific landscape.Outlook & Future OpportunitiesLooking ahead, the global SGLT-2 inhibitors market is poised for continued strong growth through 2033. Key trends include:Expansion into new patient populations (heart failure, CKD, pediatric)Increasing combination therapies with GLP-1 receptor agonistsOngoing launches of generics, improving affordability and accessGreater integration into holistic cardiometabolic care pathwaysWhile the market leaders are well-positioned, opportunities remain for emerging players, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The combination of strong clinical outcomes, rising disease burden, and evolving treatment guidelines ensures that SGLT-2 inhibitors will remain a central part of the global fight against diabetes and related cardiometabolic diseases for years to come.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision:Related Reports:Oral Anti Diabetes Drugs MarketChronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market

Sai Kumar

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

+1 877-441-4866

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.