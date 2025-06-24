Copperloy Celebrates 70 Years Of Manufacturing Excellence In Twinsburg, Ohio

Forklift on portable yard ramps

Copperloy, a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Twinsburg, Ohio.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Copperloy, a leading manufacturer of material handling equipment, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Twinsburg, Ohio. Known for its deep ties to the city's renowned Twins Days Festival, Copperloy has built a reputation for providing reliable solutions like yard ramps and portable loading docks to businesses across the nation.

With its roots firmly planted in Twinsburg, Copperloy has grown to become a trusted name in material handling, delivering products designed for safety, efficiency, and long-term performance. This milestone reflects the company's dedication to supporting industries with high-quality, American-made equipment.



A Legacy of Innovation in Material Handling

For seven decades, Copperloy has been at the forefront of material handling innovation, producing yard ramps and portable loading docks that meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses. Copperloy's continued success stems from a commitment to crafting durable, high-performance products that stand the test of time. Each product manufactured at its Twinsburg facility is engineered to perform under demanding conditions, ensuring companies can rely on them for years.

Copperloy's focus on quality and innovation has made it a cornerstone in the material handling industry. From the early days to today, the company has maintained a strong emphasis on producing equipment that enhances operational efficiency and safety.



Meeting the Evolving Needs of Businesses

As industries expand and evolve, Copperloy has adapted its product lineup to ensure businesses have the tools they need to succeed. From heavy-duty yard ramps to versatile portable loading docks, Copperloy's products are designed to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance workplace safety.

Here's how Copperloy's products continue to support businesses today:

Heavy-Duty Yard Ramps: Built to handle up to 35,000 lbs, Copperloy's yard ramps are engineered for high-capacity loading and unloading. These ramps offer a reliable solution for businesses needing robust and long-lasting equipment for their operations.

Portable Loading Docks: These mobile solutions give businesses the flexibility to expand loading capabilities without permanent infrastructure. Copperloy's portable loading docks are designed for easy setup and portability, ensuring smooth operations wherever they're needed.

Custom Solutions: Copperloy offers yard ramps and portable loading docks tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries, ensuring a perfect fit for both small businesses and large warehouses.



Copperloy: A Pillar of Twinsburg's Manufacturing Community

Copperloy's success is intrinsically tied to the community of Twinsburg, Ohio, which has supported the company for the past 70 years. As a key player in the local manufacturing sector, Copperloy continues to provide economic opportunities and contribute to the city's growth, while maintaining strong ties to the Twins Days Festival.

“The support we've received from the community has been invaluable,” says Andy Pohlmeyer.“Our 70 years of success wouldn't have been possible without the incredible people of Twinsburg. This city has embraced us as a local business, and we are proud to be part of its economic fabric.”



About Copperloy

For 70 years, Copperloy has been a leader in manufacturing heavy-duty yard ramps and portable loading docks. Based in Twinsburg, Ohio, the company specializes in creating durable, high-performance solutions for industries across the country. Copperloy's commitment to American-made craftsmanship, innovation, and customer satisfaction has helped it become one of the most trusted names in material handling equipment.

