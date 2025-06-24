403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Urges EU to Suspend Israel Trade Pact
(MENAFN) Spain’s top diplomat, Jose Manuel Albares, announced that Spain will urge fellow EU foreign ministers to “immediately suspend” the bloc’s partnership accord with Israel and advocate for halting weapon sales to the country.
This move comes in response to what Albares described as alarming breaches of human rights in the Gaza Strip.
The economic relationship between the 27-nation union and Israel, valued at EURO68 billion (USD73 billion), is structured through a pact inked in 1995.
Presently, the EU stands as Israel’s foremost trading ally, contributing to around one-third of its overseas commerce.
While addressing journalists before the EU foreign ministers' summit in Brussels on Monday, Albares stressed the necessity for urgent measures, asserting that “this is the time for action.”
He argued that ongoing human rights infractions in Gaza demand a decisive and unified European reaction.
“If the Association Agreement is based on human rights, it’s the most normal thing that we suspend the Association Agreement immediately today,” he declared, underlining the contradiction between the agreement’s principles and the current situation.
Albares affirmed that he would officially submit a proposal to freeze the agreement, implement “an embargo on selling weapons to Israel,” and expand the “list of people that are being sanctioned to everyone who wants to be a spoiler of the two-state solution.”
This move comes in response to what Albares described as alarming breaches of human rights in the Gaza Strip.
The economic relationship between the 27-nation union and Israel, valued at EURO68 billion (USD73 billion), is structured through a pact inked in 1995.
Presently, the EU stands as Israel’s foremost trading ally, contributing to around one-third of its overseas commerce.
While addressing journalists before the EU foreign ministers' summit in Brussels on Monday, Albares stressed the necessity for urgent measures, asserting that “this is the time for action.”
He argued that ongoing human rights infractions in Gaza demand a decisive and unified European reaction.
“If the Association Agreement is based on human rights, it’s the most normal thing that we suspend the Association Agreement immediately today,” he declared, underlining the contradiction between the agreement’s principles and the current situation.
Albares affirmed that he would officially submit a proposal to freeze the agreement, implement “an embargo on selling weapons to Israel,” and expand the “list of people that are being sanctioned to everyone who wants to be a spoiler of the two-state solution.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment