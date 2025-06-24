Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Mourns Loss of Nuclear Scientists

Iran Mourns Loss of Nuclear Scientists


2025-06-24 09:37:49
(MENAFN) Iranian state media has reported that Sayyed Mostafa Sadati-Armaki, a prominent nuclear scientist, was killed along with his entire family in what has been described as the most recent wave of Israeli assaults on Tehran.

According to a state-affiliated outlet, Sadati-Armaki was recognized as part of Iran’s “scientific elite.”

The strike reportedly took the lives of his spouse, three children, and extended family members.

The news outlet emphasized that these fatalities occurred amid targeted bombardments by the Israeli armed forces on residential neighborhoods, striking civilians who were said to have “nothing to do with military matters.”

The outlet condemned the assault as a deliberate attack on non-combatants and professionals.

Sadati-Armaki's death is part of a larger aggressive operation by Israel, which has systematically pursued Iranian scientific personnel since initiating its military campaign earlier this month.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed responsibility for eliminating more than a dozen of Iran’s nuclear scientists during this period.

Furthering the toll, another Iranian media source reported on Tuesday morning that Mohammad Reza Sadighi, another expert in nuclear science, was also killed in an Israeli raid.

The report suggested this strike occurred shortly before a ceasefire was made public between Tehran and West Jerusalem.

Sadighi was identified as one of the top authorities in his area of expertise.

MENAFN24062025000045017167ID1109716797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search