Zelensky Arrives At NATO Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

A video of his arrival was released by the summit organizers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, June 24, a two-day NATO summit began in The Hague, during which participants will consider three main issues: increasing defense spending, expanding defense production, and continuing assistance to Ukraine.

Sybiha, Kubilius discuss next steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense in

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed hope that the NATO summit and everything that accompanies it will clearly demonstrate full support for Ukraine - financial, economic, and military. The Dutch government announced on Tuesday the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine worth about EUR 175 millio . As part of the new aid package, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 100 radars for detecting drones, which will help identify approaching drones and transmit data to air defense systems.

Photo: OP