Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Arrives At NATO Summit

Zelensky Arrives At NATO Summit


2025-06-24 09:33:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by a correspondent for Ukrinform.

A video of his arrival was released by the summit organizers.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, June 24, a two-day NATO summit began in The Hague, during which participants will consider three main issues: increasing defense spending, expanding defense production, and continuing assistance to Ukraine.

Read also: Sybiha, Kubilius discuss next steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense in Hague

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof expressed hope that the NATO summit and everything that accompanies it will clearly demonstrate full support for Ukraine - financial, economic, and military. The Dutch government announced on Tuesday the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine worth about EUR 175 millio . As part of the new aid package, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 100 radars for detecting drones, which will help identify approaching drones and transmit data to air defense systems.

Photo: OP

MENAFN24062025000193011044ID1109716796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search