Russian Missile Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Eight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He reported that 84 people were injured in Dnipro, with 62 hospitalized and seven in serious condition.

In Samar, the number of wounded has climbed to 11. Eight people have been hospitalized, with half reported to be in serious condition.

As previously reported, Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, reportedly killing seven people in Dnipro and two in Samar.