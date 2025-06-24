Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Missile Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Eight

Russian Missile Strike On Dnipro: Death Toll Rises To Eight


2025-06-24 09:33:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He reported that 84 people were injured in Dnipro, with 62 hospitalized and seven in serious condition.

In Samar, the number of wounded has climbed to 11. Eight people have been hospitalized, with half reported to be in serious condition.

Read also: Train from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia damaged in Russian strike on Dnipro petrovsk region

As previously reported, Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, reportedly killing seven people in Dnipro and two in Samar.

MENAFN24062025000193011044ID1109716795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search