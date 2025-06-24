Russian Forces Shell Power Workers In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Group reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Another difficult day for the power engineers of Donetsk region. Today our colleagues came under fire in one of the frontline cities. The shelling damaged a work vehicle,” the company stated.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Russian drone targets electricians' team in Donetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a crew from Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo was attacked by Russian drones in the Zaporizhzhia region. One employee was injured in the attack.

Photo: DTEK (illustrative)