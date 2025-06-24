Sybiha, Kubilius Discuss Next Steps To Strengthen Ukraine's Defense In Hague

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on social media X , according to Ukrinform.

"We had a good discussion in The Hague with Ukraine's true friend Andrius Kubilius, about the next steps to strengthen Ukraine's and Europe's defense and self-sufficienc. I informed Commissioner about Ukraine's defense priorities, which include long-range capabilities, interceptor drones, and the national air defense system program," the minister said.

Sybiha emphasized in his conversation with the European Commissioner the importance of the new EU instruments, SAFE and EDIP, and the need to use them to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry, among other goals.

He added that Ukraine now has exceptional capabilities, research experience, and unique battle-tested technologies, and said that he had agreed with his interlocutor on further close coordination and joint work to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, a two-day NATO summit begins in The Hague on Tuesday, June 24, with participants considering three main issues: increasing defense spending, boosting defense production, and continuing assistance to Ukraine.

Photo: @andrii_sybiha