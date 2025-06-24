Russians Attack Army Training Center With Drones
“Today, June 24, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed strike UAVs. Thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, it was possible to avoid numerous casualties,” the report said.
As noted, one soldier was wounded and taken to a medical facility.
The Ground Forces noted that enhanced protective measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and health of military personnel in the event of possible Russian missile and air attacks.Read also: Zelensky says Russia could attack NATO country within five year
“The command urges all servicemen to be vigilant, strictly adhere to safety measures, and clearly follow the algorithms of actions during air raid alerts. The life and health of Ukrainian soldiers is our highest priority,” the military emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 22, the Russian army struck a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with an Iskander-M missile, where military personnel were conducting training exercises. Three people were killed and 11 were wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment