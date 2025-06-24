Russians Attack Army Training Center With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ground Forces on Telegram .

“Today, June 24, the enemy attacked the territory of one of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Shahed strike UAVs. Thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, it was possible to avoid numerous casualties,” the report said.

As noted, one soldier was wounded and taken to a medical facility.

The Ground Forces noted that enhanced protective measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and health of military personnel in the event of possible Russian missile and air attacks.

“The command urges all servicemen to be vigilant, strictly adhere to safety measures, and clearly follow the algorithms of actions during air raid alerts. The life and health of Ukrainian soldiers is our highest priority,” the military emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 22, the Russian army struck a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with an Iskander-M missile, where military personnel were conducting training exercises. Three people were killed and 11 were wounded.