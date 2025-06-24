Quantum Chip Market Size To Reach USD 7.04 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For High-Performance Computing SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 0.38 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 7.04 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 44.16% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| .By Type (Superconducting Quantum Chip, Semiconductor Quantum Chip, Ion Trap Quantum Chip, Others)
.By Application (Computer, Anti-Theft Brush, Other)
.By End-User (Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Aerospace & Defense, Research & Academia, Others)
Purchase Single User PDF of Quantum Chip Market Report (20% Discount) @
Superconducting Chips and Computer Applications Dominate 2024 Quantum Chip Market; Anti-Theft Segment Set for Fastest Growth Through 2032
By Type
In 2024, superconducting quantum chips lead the market with a 43.04% revenue share, due to their scalability and stability. Some outstanding examples of major efforts include the Eagle chip at IBM and the Sycamore processor at Google, where both companies are actively researching the quantum technologies for commercial applications
Ion trap quantum chips are projected to grow fastest at a 45.66% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. Ion trap volumes can offer low error rates with greater precision and low errors as a competitive meat for their performance. The ion trap system had examples established by Honeywell and Microsoft, and their product offerings will be popularized for their scalability and reliability in advanced applications of quantum computing.
By Application
In 2024, the computer segment is expected to dominate the quantum chip market with a 62.92% share, The traditional reasoning for the consistency of these results are simply that the rapid development of the quantum chip technology enables speeds and solutions of complex problems far quicker than comparable solutions with classical systems. Companies such as IBM, Google and Intel will pioneer their advancing technologies with their new quantum chips (Eagle and Sycamore) will develop a rapid value providing methodology to improve customer realities and solve substantive technical issues in the relevant industries.
The anti-theft brush segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 45.67% from 2025 to 2032, as Companies such as 3M and Zebra will embed the quantum chips as an anti-theft brush into their organizational systems and monitor in real-time.
By End-User
In 2024, the computer segment leads the quantum chip market with a 62.92% revenue share, driven by growing demand for high-performance computing. Companies like Rigetti (Aspen-9) and D-Wave (Advantage processor) are pioneering advancements in AI, cryptography, and optimization.
The anti-theft brush segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 45.67% from 2025 to 2032, as firms like Checkpoint Systems and Tyco integrate quantum chips into smart security systems, enabling real-time monitoring and enhancing theft prevention solutions.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Google Amazon Web Services Inc. IBM Microsoft Silicon Quantum Computing Ion Q Honeywell Fujitsu Intel Rigetti Computing
Do y ou h ave a ny s pecific q ueries o r n eed a ny c ustomiz ed r esearch on Quantum Chip Market ? Submit your inquiry here @
Recent Developments:
- In Feb 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Ocelot, its first quantum computing chip, aiming to cut error correction costs by up to 90% through the use of innovative“cat qubits.” This breakthrough positions AWS as a major contender in the race for fault-tolerant quantum computing. In Feb 2025, Quantum computing still awaits its 'silicon moment' as firms like Amazon and Microsoft introduce promising chips like Ocelot and Majorana
T able o f Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Quantum Chip Market, by Type
8. Quantum Chip Market, by Application
9. Quantum Chip Market, by End-User
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment