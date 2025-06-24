Virtual Care Market Size To Hit USD 114.85 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Digital Healthcare Adoption And Chronic Disease Management Demand SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Projects U.S. Virtual Care Market to Surge from USD 4.75 Billion in 2024 to USD 39.18 Billion by 2032 as Telehealth Platforms, EHR Integration, and AI-Based Tools Reshape U.S. Healthcare Landscape. Austin, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Care Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, the global Virtual Care Market was valued at USD 13.57 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 114.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.27% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.” The boom in demand for remote patient monitoring, affordable delivery of healthcare, and enhanced digital infrastructure is driving the mass expansion of the virtual care environment. High incidence rates of chronic diseases, along with growing internet penetration and smart device adoption, have also facilitated the mass uptake of virtual healthcare services.

Get a Sample Report of Virtual Care Market@ Overview The virtual care market has grown significantly in recent years, largely driven by the growing emphasis on patient-centered care, innovation in telehealth technology, and favorable regulatory environments. Virtual care provides on-demand access to medical services, allowing providers to remotely deliver healthcare services across various specialties. This has bridged the accessibility divide, particularly in rural or underserved communities. Its major attributes, like real-time consultations, remote patient tracking, and chronic disease management, have made a huge dent in the load of conventional healthcare facilities. Within the U.S., the virtual care market size totaled USD 4.75 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 39.18 billion by 2032. The increase is a result of a growing aging population, favorable reimbursement policies, and the need for convenient healthcare services. Moreover, partnerships among healthcare systems and digital health companies continue to improve service delivery and platform integration. Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

American Well

AMD Global Telemedicine

CHI Health

AT&T

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MDLIVE

Siemens Healthcare

United Healthcare Services

VeeOne Health

eVisit

MEDITECH

Caregility Teladoc Health (US) among others Virtual Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 13.57 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 114.85 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 29.27% U.S. Market 2024 USD 4.75 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 39.18 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Component:

In 2024, the Software & Services category dominated the virtual care market with a 93.04% share. The reason behind this growth is the scalability and flexibility of virtual care platforms, electronic health records (EHR), and artificial intelligence-enabled analytics. These solutions simplify clinical processes and enhance patient engagement. The Software & Services category is also the highest-growing category because of the growing demand for interoperability, system integration, and care delivery platforms tailored to an organization's specific needs.

By Consultation Type:

The Video Consultation segment dominated the virtual care market in 2024 with 68.2% share due to its capacity to mimic face-to-face contact, foster trust, and facilitate exact visual examinations. Physicians prefer using this medium for both primary and specialty consultations. Conversely, the Messaging segment is becoming the fastest-growing sector as it is easy, inexpensive, and asynchronous, making it possible for physicians and patients to communicate without scheduling issues.

By Application:

Family Medicine was the leading segment in the virtual care market in 2024, owing to its wide scope of general health conditions, preventive care, and monitoring of chronic conditions. Family doctors tend to be the first contact that a patient makes, so virtual visits are extremely convenient for patients with ongoing or recurrent healthcare needs. At the same time, Mental Health has become the fastest-growing use because of increased sensitivity to psychological health, therapy de-stigmatization, and increased anxiety and depression rates globally.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Virtual Care Market Segmentation

By Component



Software & Services Hardware

By Consultation Type



Video Consultation

Audio Consultation

Kiosks Messaging

By Application



Allergy & Immunology

Pediatrics

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Dermatology

Cardiology Others

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated with the highest market share of 76.13% in 2024, with the U.S. being the leader because of a well-developed telehealth infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, and positive insurance policies. Availability of key market players, combined EHR systems, and widespread use of smartphones play a substantial role in supporting this dominance.

The Asia Pacific market is the most rapidly growing virtual care marketplace, driven by mounting healthcare digitization across China and India. An increasingly tech-literate population, pro-government policies, and a lack of healthcare professionals are leading to investments in remote care platforms. Furthermore, the region's rising burden of chronic diseases and urban-rural divide in healthcare also offer compelling growth opportunities.

Recent Developments



March 2025 – Teladoc Health launched enhanced features in its Prism platform, with more integration of digital health and community providers.

January 2025 – Amwell launched its new virtual behavioral health suite, youth and adolescent-focused, opening up wider access to counseling and therapy services. April 2025 – Babylon Health introduced its real-time symptom-tracking AI-based remote monitoring tool that helps adapt treatment plans.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Virtual Care Market by Component

8. Virtual Care Market by Consultation Type

9. Virtual Care Market by Application

10. Virtual Care Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Buy a Single-User PDF of Virtual Care Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...