Orion180 Announces Completion Of Its 2025 Hurricane Season Reinsurance Towers Totaling $845M

MELBOURNE, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, has successfully completed its $845M reinsurance placement for excess-of-loss (XOL) and net quota share agreements for the 2025 hurricane season. The combined tower now totals $845M, covering both Orion180 Insurance and Orion180 Select Insurance companies. This placement represents a 31% increase from 2024 and covers multiple events for the 2025 hurricane season. The renewed reinsurance program is backed by a robust panel of 35 leading global reinsurers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted an above-normal hurricane season, forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms. In anticipation, and to support the company's continued growth, Orion180 has secured the reinsurance placements to back its expanding personal lines portfolio across the U.S. including its FLEX Home Insurance and Residential Private Flood Insurance offerings. According to S&P Global data, Orion180 Insurance Company is the second largest E&S home insurance company in the country by premium.

“By providing additional insurance capacity, our reinsurance partners empower us to deliver much-needed tailored coverage to homeowners in catastrophe-prone markets,” said Ken Gregg.“Independent agents and customers can rest easy, knowing that Orion180 can fulfill its promise of offering protection in higher risk areas of the United States when few others will.”

Orion180's FLEX Home Insurance is available now in Texas and Florida, and its Residential Private Flood Insurance is available in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee with plans to expand to other new States in need in 2025. Independent agents interested in quoting insurance coverage should visit Orion180.com/partner-with-us .

About Orion180

Orion180 is a technology-driven and customer-centric insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio.

