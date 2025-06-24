RATE25: Victor Ciardelli And Rate Companies, The #2 Retail Lender In The Country, Celebrate 25 Years Of Empowering Homeownership With The Launch Of Rate25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, is commemorating 25 years of innovation, growth, and impact with the launch of. This week-long celebration honors the people, partnerships, and milestones that have propelled the company to help over 2 million customers realize their dreams with more than $300 billion in originated loan volume.

Founded in 2000 as a bold startup on Chicago's north side, Rate has grown into one of the nation's top retail mortgage lenders. Rate has spent the past 25 years differentiating itself in the marketplace with low, low prices, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled speed, as well as expert advice and service.

At the heart of Rate's success is a mission to Grow for Good and make a meaningful impact on its customers' overall wellbeing, both financial and personal. This commitment comes to life through two key pillars: the Rate Foundation, which supports families and communities in need, and the newly launched Rate Super App, which brings together all of Rate's financial offerings and personal wellness resources in one seamless experience.

“Reaching this milestone is a moment of reflection, pride, and deep gratitude,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder and CEO of Rate Companies.“Our success has always been rooted in relationships, those we build with our customers, our employees, our referral partners, and the communities we serve. I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come and even more excited for what lies ahead.”

Rate25 will take place the week of June 23rd, bringing employees together across the country to celebrate its journey and future direction. The campaign includes company-wide recognitions, meaningful experiences, and a digital timeline celebrating the people and milestones that have shaped Rate.

“Our team's relentless drive to imagine what's possible and then bring that to life has been the foundation of Rate's success,” added Ciardelli.“Rate25 is about celebrating how far we've come, while renewing our commitment to where we're going and beyond. Rate is truly building the future of fintech and personal wellness, by putting people first, using technology to empower, and staying grounded in our mission to make a meaningful difference in every life we touch.”

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact:

...