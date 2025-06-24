Incorta Named In 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Analytics And BI Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Consecutive Recognition Highlights Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the only data integration platform that takes away the pain of ETL processes, today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been named a Niche Player in the report.

Incorta changes the game by directly mapping to data sources, eliminating the need for complex ETL, reshaping, and aggregation typically required by traditional platforms. This patented approach significantly reduces development time for data teams while enabling analysts, data scientists, and business users to analyze live operational data with full granularity, delivering unmatched performance at scale.

“Incorta was built to solve one of the hardest problems in data: how to deliver real-time access to detailed operational data without all the complexity,” said Osama Elkady, Co-founder and CEO of Incorta.“We believe that being recognized again by Gartner is a testament to the impact this approach has on global enterprises who can't afford to wait for insights.”

With the introduction of AI-powered Copilot, Incorta further enhances accessibility by allowing all users of any technical level to generate instant insights, data stories, and dashboards using natural language, making analytics more inclusive and intuitive across the organization.

User Feedback from Gartner® Peer InsightsTM

The platform continues to receive high praise from users on Gartner® Peer InsightsTM, where it maintains a 4.4-star rating based on 127 reviews as of June 2025:

"Optimizing Data Analysis: The Impact Of Large Datasets And Multiple Connections"

“The support team is very helpful, knowledgeable, and flexible. The software is easy to use and has the ability to consolidate data from multiple sources to display the data in one dashboard. It can process large data quickly. It can provide the flexibility to the end user to explore the data in several dimensions.”

- 5-star review, Feb 28, 2025

"Incorta's Steadfast Technical Support Serves With Persistence"

“Ongoing technical support with Incorta has been great. They truly have a vested interest in making sure that issues, new features, and upgrades are carried out in a nearly flawless manner, and they arm you with the knowledge necessary to keep steering the boat.”

- 5-star review, Dec 30, 2024

We believe this latest recognition from Gartner underscores the growing importance of real-time operational analytics and validates Incorta's unique approach. By delivering insights without complex ETL and integrating generative AI to democratize data access, Incorta helps enterprises-including those running Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, and Workday-accelerate time-to-value through prebuilt data applications and AI-augmented analytics.

Read the full report to learn:



Why Incorta is named for a fourth consecutive year as a Niche Player

The capabilities deemed important for modern operational analytics Incorta's strengths and cautions among evaluated vendors



Get the full report HERE .

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record-without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Incorta's unmatched efficiency shortens time to value and lowers total cost of ownership, helping data teams move at the speed of business. For more information, please visit .

