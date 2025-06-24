New Book“Brand Gravity” Redefines B2B Growth For The Funnel-Free Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Brand Gravity” Debunks the Funnel and Replaces It with a Scalable, Research-Backed Framework for Predictable Growth

MALVERN, Pa., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B marketers battling rising costs, elusive ROI, and outdated funnels now have a playbook for the new era.“Brand Gravity: How to Create Magnetic Pull in the Age of Buying Groups,” authored by Lisa Cole , Chief Marketing Officer at 2X , is available for pre-order now on Amazon and BookBaby .

A paperback edition releasing June 30, 2025 and a premium hardcover launching July 8, 2025 .

As B2B marketers work to modernize go-to-market strategies and scale impact, Brand Gravity offers a compelling modern alternative to the traditional sales funnel-built to attract today's self-directed buyers naturally. Backed by 6sense research, Cole uses proven strategies from top-performing B2B organizations to provide a clear blueprint of magnetic brand momentum through digital mass through content, credibility, and community.

“Today's B2B marketers are under immense pressure to deliver measurable results with fewer resources,” said Cole.“'Brand Gravity provides a practical, actionable framework to stop chasing leads and start building a powerful brand that buyers can't resist.”

Central to the book is the G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Blueprint , a step-by-step method to align with the modern buyer's journey and drive sustainable results. Guiding readers through essential actions like gathering insights, accumulating digital mass, validating with social proof, and tracking key growth metrics.

Written for marketing and revenue leaders,“Brand Gravity” addresses the frustrations of wasted budgets, poor attribution, and sales misalignment. Cole empowers readers to build scalable marketing programs rooted in buyer behavior and business impact.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its managed services delivery model. Servicing over 150 clients including SAP, Ricoh, Docker, Hyland, Seismic, Qlik, and GoTo, 2X provides dedicated and highly skilled FTEs who specialize in marketing operations, martech management, campaign execution, content and creative production, and strategy consulting services. With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private equity firms Recognize and Insight Partners and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Audree Hernandez

JMAC PR for 2X

...