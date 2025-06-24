Hhaexchange's“2025 Homecare Insights: Provider Voices” Survey Results Offer Valuable Insight Into Agencies' Top Challenges And Priorities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compliance emerged as a top business priority for HCBS providers; findings also noted growing interest in tools to reduce administrative work and specialized caregiver training

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange , a leading provider of homecare management solutions for providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, today announced the results of its 2025 Homecare Insights: Provider Voices survey. The survey, which gathered insights from 145 home- and community-based services (HCBS) agency owners and operators across HHAeXchange's customer base, highlights the current priorities, pain points, and opportunities facing the HCBS industry.

The survey was developed to capture firsthand perspectives from agency leaders navigating a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, with the goal of better understanding provider needs and using those insights to inform future enhancements to HHAeXchange's platform and services.

Compliance rose to the forefront as HCBS providers' most significant business priority in 2025, surpassing cost reduction and operational efficiency. A majority of respondents (70.1%) ranked it as either their No. 1 or No. 2 priority for the remainder of the year. This heightened focus likely reflects growing sensitivity to compliance risks, driven by increasing regulatory complexity and more frequent audits from the Office of Inspector General. Among agencies using reporting tools to support business decisions, ensuring compliance was the most commonly cited reason - ranked No. 1 by 52.3% of respondents.

Providers are clearly open to operational support through technology. When asked which solutions would be most helpful for managing internal administrative tasks and daily operations, respondents ranked staff scheduling and communication as the top need (34.1%), closely followed by billing and payment processing (31.9%). These priorities highlight the expanding responsibilities shouldered by providers as they work to meet increasing demand for services amid a tightening pool of resources.

Other key themes and findings from the 2025 survey include:



In the era of value-based care, data is underutilized. As the industry continues to move toward value-based contracting, there's a growing opportunity to help more agencies harness the full potential of reporting tools. Currently, two out of three agencies that use these tools are not leveraging them to guide business decisions for better results. Drawing stronger parallels between the data generated and the day-to-day challenges providers face could help close this gap. When insights are well-aligned with the areas providers value most, the data becomes meaningful - enabling them to clearly see how it connects to their goals and helps address everyday demands and operational struggles.

Communication is a critical link in care delivery. Providers ranked the ability to connect with caregivers in real time as the top technology solution that would help teams better support clients. From day-to-day operations to emergency responses, effective communication was identified as essential to client outcomes, caregiver coordination, and agency efficiency. Over one-third of agency leaders would prioritize solutions that help with staff scheduling and communication over other types of technology designed to streamline operations.

Specialized caregiver training is on the rise. Nearly 70% of providers reported offering it to caregivers, with disease-specific care - such as Alzheimer's and diabetes - being the most common option. By elevating the quality of care without crossing into clinical territory, this type of training can help agencies boost client trust, offer more empathetic and effective support, better recognize red flags or changes in condition, and strengthen referral relationships with healthcare partners. Providers are driven by a desire to help members receive better care. It's no surprise that delivering high-quality, compassionate care remains the leading motivator for homecare providers, with 60.8% of respondents ranking it as their top source of inspiration.

“The findings from this year's survey paint a clear picture of what HCBS providers are up against, where they're headed, and how the evolving role of technology could help,” HHAeXchange CEO Paul Joiner said.“At HHAeXchange, we hold ourselves accountable to the needs of our customers, and our mission is to support them with solutions that address these needs, whether that's navigating compliance, equipping staff with better communication tools, or unlocking the value of their data.”

To view the full results of the 2025 Homecare Insights: Provider Voices survey, visit this page . To learn more about HHAeXchange's solution for homecare providers, and how it can help homecare agencies grow their business, retain employees, and deliver better care, visit hhaexchange.com/solutions/providers .

