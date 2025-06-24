Pickleball Equipment Market To Hit $1,848.1 Million By 2032, At A CAGR Of 14.8%, Says Coherent Market Insights

Global Pickleball Equipment Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global pickleball equipment market size is expected to reach USD 702.9 Mn in 2025 and USD 1,848.1 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.8%.

By equipment type, paddles segment is expected to generate a market revenue of around USD 203.84 Mn in 2025.

Based on price range, low-end equipment category will likely hold a market share of 26.8% in 2025.

In terms of usage, competitive play segment is projected to account for more than half of the global pickleball equipment market share in 2025.

North America pickleball equipment market is expected to be valued at around USD 384.48 Mn in 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to will increasing popularity of recreational sports.

Rising Interest in Pickleball Globally Boosting Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest pickleball equipment market research report outlines key factors driving market growth. One such prominent growth factor is the increasing popularity of pickleball as a recreational sport.

Interest in pickleball is surging, particularly in the United States, Canada, and several European countries. This growing enthusiasm is expected to play a key role in boosting growth of the pickleball equipment market during the forecast period.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in America. Participation increased by 51.8% from 2022 to 2023, and by 223.5% over the past three years. This surge in participation is directly influencing sales of pickleball equipment.

The sport's accessibility, low barrier to entry, and ease of learning appeal to individuals across all age groups, from children to seniors. Similarly, increasing number of pickleball tournaments and clubs worldwide is projected to drive demand for pickleball equipment like paddles, balls, and nets in the coming years.

High Cost and Low Awareness Limiting Market Growth

The prospective pickleball equipment market outlook looks promising. However, high cost of premium equipment and limited awareness pose a significant challenge to broader market growth.

Despite its rapid growth in North America, pickleball remains less popular in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. This, in turn, negatively impacts the global pickleball equipment market growth.

Advanced pickleball paddles, shoes, and other equipment can be expensive. This cost barrier deters consumers, especially in low- and middle-income nations, from opting for these costly equipment, resulting in reduced pickleball equipment market demand.

Expansion of Sports Facilities Creating Growth Opportunities

The number of dedicated pickleball courts is increasing across parks, sports clubs, gyms, and community centers. Moreover, real estate developers are increasingly incorporating pickleball courts into residential and retirement communities. This growing infrastructure is expected to create new revenue-generation opportunities for pickleball equipment companies.

Impact of AI on the Pickleball Equipment Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) AI is significantly influencing the pickleball equipment market by fueling smarter design, manufacturing, and player performance. Leading pickleball equipment manufacturers use machine learning and computer vision to quickly test and optimize paddle design for better control, power, and durability.

Smart paddles embedded with sensors and IoT chips now track swing speed, impact location, and spin in real time. Similarly, AI-driven automation streamlines manufacturing, cuts costs, and ensures consistent quality control.

Emerging Pickleball Equipment Market Trends

Growing health and fitness trends are significantly impacting pickleball equipment sales growth. More and more people are turning to sports like pickleball for physical fitness and stress relief. This is expected to uplift demand for pickleball equipment.

Ongoing product innovation is expected to boost the pickleball equipment market growth. Companies are focusing on developing high-performance paddles, balls, shoes, and apparel tailored to skill levels. Similarly, they use advanced materials like graphite and carbon polymer for better performance and durability.

There is an increasing demand for environmentally conscious sports gear globally. This is prompting pickleball equipment companies like Revolin Sports to incorporate sustainable materials into their products.

Easy availability of pickleball equipment through online platforms will likely enhance the overall pickleball equipment market value. These e-commerce channels are making it easy for consumers to purchase pickleball equipment from the comfort of their homes.

Rising customization trend is also contributing to expansion of the pickleball equipment industry. Manufacturers are focusing on offering personalized options to capitalize on the customization trend.

Analyst's View

“ The global pickleball equipment industry is poised for robust growth, owing to the sport's rising popularity, particularly in North America, expansion of sports infrastructure, and ongoing innovations in pickleball equipment,” said senior analyst Yash Doshi.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Pickleball Equipment Market