Pickleball Equipment Market To Hit $1,848.1 Million By 2032, At A CAGR Of 14.8%, Says Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Celebrity Investments & Pro Leagues Expansion
|
|Pickleball's Inclusion in School Curricula (U.S. & Canada)
|
|Technological Integration in Equipment
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in pickleball equipment market report:
- Paddletek, LLC ProLite Sports, LLC Selkirk Sport Wilson Sporting Goods Co. Engage Pickleball, LLC Onix Sports, Inc. HEAD USA, Inc. (HEAD Pickleball) Gamma Sports (Gamma Sports LLC) Prince Global Sports, LLC (Prince Pickleball) Franklin Sports, Inc.
Key Developments
In May 2025, PXG expanded its high-performance equipment lineup into the pickleball segment with the launch of its new XP1 and XP2 pickleball paddles. This move marks PXG's entry into a rapidly growing sport.
In May 2025, ONIX Pickleball introduced the Hype X and Hype X Pro paddles. Both feature ONIX's patented Power Frame ThermoFusedTM Technology, offering control, power, larger sweet spots, and tournament approval via USA Pickleball.
Market Segmentation:
Equipment Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Paddles Balls Net Systems Court Accessories Others
Price Range Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Low-End Equipment Mid-Range Equipment High-End Equipment
Usages Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- Casual Play Competitive Play
Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
Read More Related Reports
Sports Equipment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report (2025-2032)
Pickleball Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032
Pickleball Shoes Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032
Our Trusted Partners:
Worldwide Market Reports , Coherent MI , Stratagem Market Insights
Get Recent News:
About Us :
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
For Latest Update Follow Us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- From Cosmos And NEAR To Bitcoin Mining: Legal Heavyweight Nathan Cho Joins Terahash
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
CommentsNo comment