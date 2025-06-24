Innovate GBM Rings The NASDAQ Closing Bell In Honor Of Brain Tumor Patients And Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovate GBM, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the future of brain tumor research and treatment through collaboration, infrastructure, and strategic investment, rang the NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell following Brain Tumor Awareness Month on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

The bell ringing ceremony commemorated Innovate GBM's growing impact in transforming the fragmented brain tumor treatment landscape into a connected Ecosystem focused on accelerating research, clinical trials, investment, and patient support.

Founded in memory of Sanam Thukral, DVM, who passed away on November 21st, 2024 after a 30-month battle with glioblastoma, Innovate GBM brings together essential nodes-clinicians, researchers, advocates, regulators, companies, and investors-to overcome decades of stagnation in brain cancer innovation.

At Innovate GBM, physicians inform research; patient advocates inspire progress; regulatory bodies ensure safety; investors fund innovation; and companies bring solutions to life. Together, they create a synergistic environment where knowledge flows seamlessly, ideas transform into actions, and the shared goal of conquering brain tumors unites all.

“We are proud to ring this bell not just in memory of Sanam, but in momentum-representing every patient, every family, and every champion pushing forward a better future in the fight against GBM.” – Kush Thukral, JD, Co-Executive Director of Innovate GBM

In a powerful closing statement at NASDAQ, Yash Thukral, Co-Executive Director of Innovate GBM, underscored the urgency and personal stakes of the organization's mission with these final words:“Together, we can make a change. This is for Doctor Sanam Thukral. This is for every patient who is fighting a brain tumor. This is Innovate GBM.”

In honor of UC Davis alumna Sanam Thukral, DVM, Innovate GBM is proud to include the advancement of comparative cancer research as part of its broader mission. UC Davis is home to one of the world's leading veterinary medicine programs, and its work in comparative oncology offers promising insights that can benefit both human and animal patients.

About Innovate GBM

Innovate GBM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is curating an ecosystem for innovation amongst researchers, physicians, and investors to speed up treatment for Glioblastoma. By uniting key nodes of the healthcare ecosystem-physicians, researchers, companies, regulators, investors, and advocates-Innovate GBM builds the platforms and partnerships needed to accelerate progress in glioblastoma and related brain cancers. Our Community members span across a variety of organizations, such as the National Brain Tumor Society , the Brain Tumor Investment Fund , the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research , OSR Holdings, Inc , University of California Los Angeles , Brown University , University of Southern California , Spanios Labs , Penn Medicine , and Northwestern University .

