Seastar Medical Announces Two Feature Stories On QUELIMMUNE Adoption And Patient Testimonial Of Life-Saving Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Discusses QUELIMMUNE Therapy Adoption

A Father and Patient Describe Their Real-Life Experience with the QUELIMMUNE Therapy

DENVER, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life announced today that the QUELIMMUNE therapy will be featured in a two-part video series that will be available on the SeaStar Medical website. The videos describe the adoption and the use of the QUELIMMUNE therapy for pediatric patients at the nationally recognized Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and an interview with a father and his son, a pediatric patient in the ICU at Cincinnati Children's who experienced a rapid recovery to good health following the use of the QUELIMMUNE therapy.

The events will be broadcast and can be viewed as followed:



QUELIMMUNE Adoption: Stuart Goldstein, MD, FAAP, FNKF, at Cincinnati Children's and Kevin Chung, MD, MACP, FCCM, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical, discuss QUELIMMUNE and its potential to reduce the destructive hyperinflammation that shuts down organs and takes lives.

Available today, June 24, 2025, at 11:00 am Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Sea Star Medical's website on the Events and Presentations page.

A QUELIMMUNE Patient Journey: Following heart surgery for a congenital condition, Kurt's recovery was impacted by a hyperinflammatory response by his immune system. Organ failure and respiratory distress set in. QUELIMMUNE therapy was administered, and Kurt and his father tell their story of Kurt's rapid progress and recovery. Available June 26, 2025, at 11:00 am Eastern Time on the Investor Relations section of Sea Star Medical's website on the Events and Presentations page.

About QUELIMMUNE

The QUELIMMUNETM therapy is being commercialized for children with AKI and sepsis or septic condition weighing 10 kilograms or more who are being treated in the ICU with Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT). The QUELIMMUNE therapy was approved in February 2024 under a Humanitarian Device Exemption application, having met the applicable criteria with clinical results showing safety and probable clinical benefit in a limited population of critically ill children with AKI who have few treatment options. SeaStar Medical commenced its commercial launch of the QUELIMMUNE therapy in July 2025. In January 2025, SeaStar Medical was awarded the 2025 Corporate Innovator Award by the National Kidney Foundation for its significant contribution to improving the lives of pediatric patients with AKI based on the approval and introduction of the QUELIMMUNE therapy.

About Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Hyperinflammation

AKI is characterized by a sudden and temporary loss of kidney function and can be caused by a variety of conditions such as sepsis, severe trauma, surgery and COVID-19. AKI can cause destructive hyperinflammation, which is the overproduction or overactivity of inflammatory effector cells and other molecules that can be toxic. Damage resulting from this destructive hyperinflammation in AKI can progress to other organs, such as the heart or liver, and potentially to multi-organ dysfunction or even failure that could result in worse outcomes, including increased risk of death. Even after resolution, these patients may face complications including chronic kidney disease or end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis. Extreme hyperinflammation may also contribute to added healthcare costs, such as prolonged ICU stays and increased reliance on dialysis and mechanical ventilation.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar's first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar's Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for four therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

