Cybersecurity Insurance Market Surges To $17.6 Billion By 2028 - Dominated By Redseal (US) And Securityscorecard (US)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cybersecurity Insurance Market"

476 - Tables

43 - Figures

373 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @

Cybersecurity Insurance Market Dynamics:

Drivers



Surge in mandatory cybersecurity regulations and legislations to boost demand for insurance protection

High rate of recovery of financial losses to promote cybersecurity insurance market growth Increase in frequency and sophistication of cyber threats

Restraints



Lack of awareness related to cybersecurity insurance and reluctance in choosing cybersecurity insurance over cybersecurity solutions Soaring cybersecurity insurance costs

Opportunities



Exclusion of cybersecurity insurance cover from Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance Adoption of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology for risk analytics

Top Cybersecurity Insurance Companies include



RedSeal (US)

SecurityScorecard (US)

BitSight (US)

Prevalent (US)

UpGuard (US)

Cyber Indemnity Solutions (Australia)

Cisco (US)

Microsoft (US)

Check Point (US) AttackIQ (US) and many more...

Request Sample Pages :

The leading providers of cybersecurity insurance include BitSight (US), RedSeal (US), SecurityScorecard (US), Cisco (US), UpGuard (US), Microsoft (US), Check Point (US), AttackIQ (US), SentinelOne (US), Broadcom (US), Accenture (Ireland), Cylance (US), Trellix (US), CyberArk (US), CYE (Israel), SecurIT360 (US), and Founder Shield (US). Allianz (Germany), AIG (US), Aon (UK), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (US), Travelers Insurance (US), AXA XL (US), AXIS Capital (Bermuda), Beazley (UK), Chubb (Switzerland), CNA Financial (US), Fairfax Financial (Canada), Liberty Mutual (US), Lloyd's of London (UK), Lockton (US), Munich Re Group (Germany), and Sompo International (Bermuda) are the insurance providers covered in the cybersecurity insurance market. At-Bay (US), Cybernance (US), Coalition (US), Resilience (US), Kovrr (Israel), Sayata Labs (Israel), Zeguro (US), Ivanti (US), SafeBreach (US), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel) are among the startup vendors covered by the cybersecurity insurance market. To increase their market share in the cybersecurity insurance sector, these companies have implemented a number of growth tactics, including alliances, corporate expansions, contracts, cooperation, and the introduction of new products.

RedSeal offers a cybersecurity analytics platform to enterprises and develops Security Risk Management (SRM) software for managing and preventing network breaches and failures. It analyzes businesses' networks, creates an analytics model for monitoring the network's performance, and provides a digital resilience score enabling users to benchmark and set targets for network security. It provides insights for identifying at-risk assets and corrective actions that must be taken. Clients, brokers, and insurers may test their network resilience and guarantee network security with the use of its Digital Resilience Score products. It serves a variety of sectors, such as banking, insurance, healthcare, utilities, and governments. Global 2000 businesses and government organizations, including the US Federal Agency (DoD), the civilian sector, and the intelligence community, are among Red Seal's clients. It has a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia and provides services to other areas like finance, healthcare, retail, and technology.

Inquire Before Buying:

SecurityScorecard is a cloud-based provider of risk scorecards and an information security company that rates the security postures of corporate entities. The product offers real-time threat intelligence and risk awareness by automated real-time monitoring of all risk factors. The product's features include the status of security levels of every organization and data sharing. Its comprehensive solution range includes enterprise cyber risks, third-party risks, executive-level reporting, cybersecurity insurance, due diligence, and compliance. Financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, retail, and ITeS are the major verticals that SecurityScorecard serves. It also offers monitoring signals of the company, partner networks, categories, and assesses signals at malware events, uses a real-time query to get a collective scorecard of any domain using a search engine. SecurityScorecard's patented technology is used by organizations to assess their cybersecurity risks, insurance underwriting, and third-party risk management.

Get access to the latest updates on Cybersecurity Insurance Companies and Cybersecurity Insurance Industry

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: