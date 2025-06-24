Electromagnetic Pulse Survival Story Slated For Big-Screen Release

One Second After offers a realistic look at a weapon and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second.

One Second After author William R. Forstchen is the feature film's executive producer.

William R. Forstchen's New York Times bestseller One Second After is being brought to the big screen by MPI Original Films.

- Author and EMP expert William R. Forstchen

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MPI Original Films in association with Startling Inc. is set to bring William R. Forstchen's New York Times bestseller One Second After to the big screen. The post-apocalyptic thriller, which explores the devastating aftermath of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack on the United States, will be directed by Scott Rogers and penned by acclaimed screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski. Production is scheduled to begin in September.

“I'm honored to see One Second After adapted for film,” said Forstchen, who will serve as executive producer.“The story's exploration of our dependence on technology and the potential consequences of its sudden loss is more relevant than ever.”

Set in the serene hills of North Carolina, One Second After tells the gripping story of college professor and former military officer John Matherson, who is thrust into a leadership role after a devastating EMP attack paralyzes the United States in an instant. With the nation's power grid destroyed, planes crashing from the sky, communication systems silenced and modern transportation rendered useless, society begins to unravel. As millions are stranded and desperate travelers flood the highways, John must protect his family and help his close-knit community navigate the chaos and make life-or-death decisions in a world suddenly thrown back to the Dark Ages.

Long regarded as a foremost expert on EMP technology, Forstchen has been consulted by numerous federal, state, and local governments and private entities and has spoken at conferences all over the United States.

“I believe the threat of America being hit by an EMP weapon is the single greatest danger to our survival,” Forstchen said.“Electricity is the fundamental building block of our society. Everything is predicated on electrification.”

One Second After spawned three sequels, each of which is a fictional exploration rooted in the cold, solid facts of how an EMP strike above U.S. soil would impact society.

For more information, please visit .

More About William R. Forstchen

William R. Forstchen is a New York Times bestselling author and a Professor of History at Montreat College, in Montreat, North Carolina. He holds a doctoral degree from Purdue University with a specialization in military history and technology. He is the author of more than 50 books.

A noted expert historian and public speaker, he has been interviewed on FOX News, C-SPAN and many others on topics ranging from history to technology and cultural issues, to space technology development, to security threats.



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.