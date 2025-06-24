'Anchor Hope' Gala For The Floating Hospital Raises Record $500K

NYC-based non-profit healthcare provider celebrates with dedicated donors at sold-out fundraising event

- Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel, The Floating Hospital ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Despite unpredictable times worldwide, The Floating Hospital 's 2025 Anchor Hope Gala, held at the Edison Hotel, Tuesday, June 10, reflected hope, compassion, and generosity by raising nearly $500,000 in donations. The funds from the event will help the organization continue to provide an expansive range of healthcare services to homeless and economically challenged families throughout the city. The legendary, local non-profit has been providing healthcare services in New York City since 1866 and last year served an estimated 20,000 patients.This year's sold-out event received an unprecedented number of ticket purchases, necessitating two additional tables! Emcee and host Monica Morales, the Emmy-award winning anchor and reporter at WPIX-TV, set a warm and positive tone for the evening's festivities. The Floating Hospital's President and General Counsel Sean Granahan presented a moving video of the organization's origins and its continuing mission. Dr. Shani Andre, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Clinical Administration, followed with a detailed description of the services being provided at the Long Island City clinic. In addition to primary, pediatric, Ob/Gyn, dental, podiatry, and mental health care, she noted a dedicated optometry practice had opened at the clinic earlier this year.“No one was expecting this massive turnout, and the level of donations far exceeded our expectations, too,” pointed out Granahan.“We are grateful and humbled by the generosity of those attending and all the others who sent in their donations remotely. Every dollar makes a huge difference for the clinic and our patients.”Among the other highlights of the evening was a dynamic performance by Master Auctioneer Harry Santa-Ollala, whose comedic banter had the audience cheering and inspired enthusiastic giving. The evening concluded with the classic sounds of the Duke Ellington Legacy Band, featuring singer Nancy Reed.More information about locations and services may be found on the website at or by calling 718.292.8801.# # #About The Floating HospitalFounded in 1866, The Floating Hospital was one of the first pediatric healthcare charities in New York City dedicated to caring for the city's impoverished children and their families. Today, the organization's co-located healthcare services include primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare with specialists in optometry, podiatry, and infectious disease. Its primary focus is homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses and double-up with family/friends. The Floating Hospital's“more than healthcare” offerings include free health education and shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, childcare enrollment; distribution of essentials such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. It also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, and community clinics offering free HIV screenings and women's health screenings. The Floating Hospital has a complete teaching kitchen and activity center where patients and community members can participate in hands-on workshops on healthy food sourcing and meal preparation, as well as other pertinent healthcare-related topics.

