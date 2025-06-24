Gold Tops Avatrade's Most Traded Assets In The GCC Amid Shifting Market Trends

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The trusted global trading brand revealed data from its platform, spotlighting the current Top 25 most traded instruments by USD volume across the GCC

Dubai, UAE: AvaTrade, a leading global trading company, has released the latest data from its key GCC platforms, reinforcing its role as a source of real-time market intelligence. Covering activity across the region since April 1, the data reveals the Top 25 most traded instruments by USD volume, with gold taking the lead. By sharing these insights, AvaTrade continues to empower in vestors to trade with confidence in a rapidly evolving market.

Regional Data:

Based on AvaTrade's platform activity over the past 2.5 months, the data collected covers Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In addition to gold appearing as the most traded, the data reveals strong regional interest in U.S. equities, with all three major indices, NASDAQ 100, DJ30, and S&P 500, ranking within the top four, and the Russell 2000 close behind in eighth.

Commodities also featured prominently, with crude oil and Brent oil both placing in the 15 most traded instruments, and silver also making the list. Foreign exchange trading is also active, with major pairs such as USD/JPY, EUR/USD, and GBP/USD all ranking in the top ten. Other currency pairs like AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, and GBP/JPY follow closely behind.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin in tenth place and Ethereum, ranked 18, reflects a broader diversification in trading preferences across the region.

Reflecting on the recent data, Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade, stated, 'Sharing this type of trading insight is one of the many ways we aim to support our growing base of investors across the GCC. In an ever-changing global market, where regional dynamics also play a key role, timely data helps traders make more informed decisions.'

Empowering Informed Trading Decisions:

Established in 2006 as a pioneering online trading platform, AvaTrade is one of the most trusted brokers in the industry with nine regulations across six continents. Offering access to over 1,000 CFDs across forex, ETFs, indices, commodities, and crypto, the platform caters to both experienced investors and newcomers through a range of educational resources, trading tools, and market insights. Complemented by a customer-first approach rooted in quality, integrity, and transparency, AvaTrade ensures a reliable and supportive environment for every trader.

Today, AvaTrade serves a global community of over 400,000 registered customers, executing more than two million trades each month. With monthly trading volumes exceeding $70 billion, the platform continues to grow alongside both the GCC and global trading landscape.

As markets continue to shift, AvaTrade remains dedicated to visibility and delivering insight-led resources that support smarter trading decisions. Through real-time data and a user-focused platform, the company is actively empowering both seasoned and new investors.