KENCREST ACHIEVES QUALITY ASSURANCES ACCREDITATION FROM CQL

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KenCrest is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded Quality Assurances Accreditation from CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership. This remarkable achievement underscores KenCrest's alignment with internationally renowned standards in the human services field. These standards involve the implementation of sound systems and person-centered practices that significantly enhance the lives of people with disabilities.

"Congratulations to everyone from KenCrest for their achievement of Quality Assurances Accreditation!" says Mary Kay Rizzolo, President and Chief Executive Officer of CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership. "Through this accreditation, they're showing the people they support, employees, families, and others that they genuinely care about enhancing the quality of their services."

With over a century of experience in advancing inclusive supports, KenCrest continues to lead with a person-centered approach that empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live meaningful, self-directed lives. Serving communities across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut, the organization delivers a wide spectrum of services-including early intervention, residential and community living, employment supports, and clinical care-tailored to individual goals and preferences. Rooted in a mission of exploration, empowerment, and innovation, KenCrest remains steadfast in its commitment to building strong systems that uphold the dignity, independence, and dreams of every person it supports.

"This accreditation affirms the quality, integrity, and person-centered focus of everything we do at KenCrest," said Marian Baldini, President and CEO of KenCrest. "It's a testament to the dedication and hard work happening across every department. CQL's process touches every part of our organization, and we're proud to have this recognition of our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in achieving meaningful outcomes for the people we support."

Quality Assurances Accreditation is a three-year term that helps organizations build and strengthen a robust foundation for responsive, person-centered supports and services. The components of accreditation include numerous planning meetings, the validation of a Basic Assurances® Self-Assessment, visits, focus groups, ongoing consultation, and more. Through their initial accreditation review and subsequent visits, KenCrest will be equipped with the knowledge and tools needed for ongoing organizational transformation.

"We recognize that accreditation isn't easy and requires a significant amount of time, resources, and investment," adds Katherine Dunbar, Vice President of Services and Systems Excellence of CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership. "The level of commitment that KenCrest has for quality services is truly admirable and it's an honor to partner with them."

About KenCrest

Founded in 1905, KenCrest supports individuals, families and communities through educational programs and a wide range of community-based services across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut. Serving more than 5,000 people annually, KenCrest offers high quality early learning centers for young children, as well as early intervention services, residential and community living options, employment supports, enabling technology, and specialized clinical services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

With a mission to support community development by exploring possibilities, mobilizing resources, and empowering dreams, KenCrest is rooted in inclusion, innovation, and empowerment- helping individuals of all ages live meaningful lives based on their unique goals and preferences.

About CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership

Since 1969, CQL | The Council on Quality and Leadership has been a leader in working with human service organizations and systems to continuously define, measure, and improve quality of life and quality of services for youth, adults, and older adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and psychiatric disabilities. CQL offers accreditation, training, certification, research, and consultation services to agencies that share our vision of dignity, opportunity, and community for all people.

