James Hardie Building Products Inc. Honored As A 2025 National Preferred Partner Of David Weekley Homes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) James Hardie has been a pioneer in modern fiber cement technology and is at the forefront of the building materials industry, known best for its signature Hardiefiber cement siding and trim products that have proven exceptional quality and durability.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes," said Sean Gadd, president of North America for James Hardie Building Products Inc. "This recognition reflects our dedication to helping homebuilders and homeowners create beautiful, durable, and resilient homes. We are proud to support our customers with high-performance, innovative products that are climate-resilient and designed to stand the test of time."

Designed to resist fire, water, pests, and extreme conditions, Hardie® products provide reliable protection and peace of mind. Hardie® products are noncombustible* and are Engineered for Climate® , constructed to resist extreme weather specific to customer regions-ensuring a lasting investment for homeowners across the country. The Hardie® portfolio also offers a variety of styles, textures, and colors, enabling homeowners and builders to create a personalized home exterior design that reflects their unique style.

"We are proud to award James Hardie as a National Preferred Partner," said John Schiegg, Vice President of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes. "Their phenomenal expertise and commitment to delivering a high-quality product helps us deliver on our brand promise of the best in design, choice and service for our customers."

The National Preferred Partner designation is the result of David Weekley Homes' 21st annual National Preferred Partner Survey, a comprehensive evaluation of field and manufacturing suppliers. The survey assesses companies on their performance in quality and customer service through a detailed system of feedback and evaluation. Out of 118 companies evaluated in 2025, only 20% earned the National Preferred Partner distinction.

For more information on Hardie® products, visit .

*Hardie® fiber cement products are noncombustible and/or have a Class A fire rating when tested in accordance with ASTM E84. Fiber cement fire resistance does not extend to applied paints or coatings, which may be damaged or char when exposed to flames. The use of noncombustible siding, combined with other fire mitigation measures, may help harden a home against external fire.

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made Of TM. As the #1 brand of siding in North America**, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

**Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, operates in 19 markets across the United States and is headquartered in Houston. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley Homes has been recognized 19 times by Great Place to Work ® and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 125,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at .

