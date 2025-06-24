Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cadiz To Participate In The 15Th Annual ROTH London Conference


LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI / CDZIP) ("Cadiz," the "Company"), a California water solutions company, announced today that the Company will participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference being held at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK on June 25-26, 2025.

Cadiz's Chairman and CEO Susan Kennedy will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference with institutional investors. To inquire about the conference, please contact [email protected] or your Roth representative.

About Cadiz, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI ) is a California water solutions company dedicated to providing access to clean, reliable and affordable water for people through a unique combination of water supply, storage, pipeline and treatment solutions. With 45,000 acres of land in California, 2.5 million acre-feet of water supply, 220 miles of pipeline assets and the most cost-effective water treatment filtration technology in the industry, Cadiz offers a full suite of solutions to address the impacts of climate change on clean water access.

